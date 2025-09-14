Shiba Inu News: SHIB Whales Eye Trending $0.035 Coin as a Strong Bull Run Opportunity

Shiba Inu whales are buying in the market once again, but this time the target is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a trending DeFi project. Mutuum Finance stands at Stage 6 of presale and has set the token at $0.035. Stage 7 is a 14.29% increase to $0.04. The campaign has reached more than $15.63 million and more than 16,240+ investors have invested to date. Given SHIB has had a strong community presence, institutional investors are closely monitoring the momentum of MUTM as a vehicle to ride the next crypto bull run.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Status Update

SHIB trades at $0.00001317 as of now. Shiba Inu has been trending sideways in recent times, its price fluctuating between $0.0000129 and $0.0000132, showing marginal gains but also points of resistance. While developments in the ecosystem like Shibarium and token burns remain in the cards, overall momentum remains cautious, and whales and investors await better clues. While SHIB remains on this stage, new DeFi-projects like Mutuum Finance are starting to garner investor interest.

Official Bug Bounty Program

Mutuum Finance and CertiK have established an official Bug Bounty Program with the $50,000 USDT bounty for white-hat hackers to help discover bugs in the project codebase. The program focuses on potential issues on four levels of severity: critical, major, minor, and low. Its objectives are to enhance security, protect investors, and protect users on the platform.

Interest and Liquidity Models

The project utilizes a dynamic interest rate model to keep the liquidity of the platform in equilibrium.

Low interest rates cause individuals to borrow more if money borrowed is in high demand. Individuals will pay a premium and introduce more funds into the system if interest levels are low. Fixed interest rates can also be applied to borrowing, which is larger than floating but re-negotiable every time there are fluctuations in the conditions of the market. Fixed interest rates are only utilized in highly liquid assets.

Mutuum Finance is decentralized and MUTM holders are in control. Borrowers have freedom, and system interest rate design ensures long-term sustainability and efficiency. The design also allows for automatic diversification of purchases, and the platform is therefore sustainable and responsive in the DeFi economy.

Price Discovery

Correct price data must be present so that borrowing, lending, and liquidation can be secure. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to supply the system with USD and native token market prices such as ETH, MATIC, and AVAX. The system relies on fallback oracles, combined feed, and time-weighted average decentralized exchange prices to keep valuations as precise in stress market conditions.

Lending: Dual-Layer Lending Framework

The project’s double-lending mechanism offers consumers a balance between borrowing Peer-to-Peer lending (P2P) or lending directly from smart contracts (P2C)

The P2C mechanism involves smart contracts constantly monitoring markets to receive maximum interest payment so that the borrowers can lend sensibly directly with the automatic payment of interest to investors. P2P platform gives the lender and the borrower a chance to negotiate between themselves independently without relying on any middleman, thus providing freedom and autonomy on the platform.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the top whales’ targets for the next major bull run ride. Stage 6 tokens are priced at $0.035, while Stage 7 price will rise by 14.29% to $0.04. The project has already collected $15.63M and attracted 16,240+ investors with strong early traction. As SHIB is consolidating at $0.00001317, whales are entering MUTM for higher upside. Purchase Stage 6 tokens now before the next price hike.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance