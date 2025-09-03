Shiba Inu Now Available for Cross-Chain Lending on Folks Finance

By: Coincentral
2025/09/03 19:50
TLDR

  • Shiba Inu has been integrated into Folks Finance’s cross-chain lending markets through Chainlink’s CCIP.
  • Users can now deposit Shiba Inu to earn yields or use it as collateral for borrowing other assets.
  • Folks Finance becomes the first flagship project to adopt Shiba Inu in its new cross-chain form.
  • Chainlink’s CCIP enables Shiba Inu to be accessible across 12 blockchains, including Polygon, Avalanche, and Arbitrum.
  • The integration creates a unified liquidity pool for Shiba Inu, eliminating fragmentation across different blockchains.

Shiba Inu has officially entered Folks Finance’s cross-chain lending markets, thanks to the integration of Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). This development marks a major milestone for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, allowing SHIB to be used in decentralized finance (DeFi) lending. Users can now deposit SHIB to earn yields or use it as collateral for borrowing other assets.

Shiba Inu Joins Folks Finance Lending Markets

Folks Finance has become the first flagship project to adopt Shiba Inu’s cross-chain form. This adoption follows the integration of Chainlink’s CCIP, which allows SHIB to be used across multiple blockchains. Shiba Inu’s official X handle shared this update, confirming SHIB’s presence in Folks’ lending markets.

The integration of SHIB into Folks Finance enables users to interact with it on 12 blockchains. These include major networks like Optimism, Polygon, Avalanche, and Arbitrum. As a result, users can borrow and lend SHIB across these supported networks with ease.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem team expressed excitement about this integration. A spokesperson stated that the development is “incredible,” highlighting the potential for growth in DeFi. With SHIB available across these various blockchains, the token’s utility and accessibility have expanded significantly.

SHIB Liquidity Pool Unified Across Multiple Blockchains

Thanks to Chainlink’s CCIP, Folks Finance has eliminated the liquidity fragmentation of Shiba Inu. Previously, liquidity for SHIB was split across different blockchains, limiting its accessibility. Now, with a unified liquidity pool, SHIB is available across all supported blockchains on Folks Finance.

Folks Finance users can take advantage of this unified pool to access SHIB more easily. This change is expected to increase liquidity and encourage greater participation in SHIB lending and borrowing. As the liquidity pool grows, the demand for SHIB on Folks Finance may rise.

Additionally, Folks Finance is offering incentives to SHIB depositors. Currently, depositors can earn an annual percentage yield (APY) of 10.93%. As of now, about $25,000 worth of SHIB has been supplied as liquidity, with around $2,000 used as collateral for borrowing other assets.

This integration comes as Shiba Inu faces a price correction. However, the adoption of SHIB in new cross-chain applications strengthens its position in the crypto market. Furthermore, Shiba Inu’s growing adoption across various sectors highlights its increasing popularity in the decentralized finance ecosystem.

The post Shiba Inu Now Available for Cross-Chain Lending on Folks Finance appeared first on CoinCentral.

