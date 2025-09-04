Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin, Or Rollblock: Which Of These Could See Investors 10x Their Money In September

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 20:00
shiba inu shib main

Shiba Inu and Pepe Coin have strong communities but face hurdles breaking past resistance levels, making any short-term move less specific. Meanwhile, Rollblock’s presale is showing remarkable momentum, and analysts argue it’s best positioned for a 10x rally.

The RBLK presale has already surged over 500%, raising more than $11.5 million and attracting over 55,000 investors. With this early traction and growing confidence, Rollblock stands out as the project most likely to deliver outsized gains in September compared to its meme coin counterparts.

Rollblock Could See Investors 10x Their Money In September

Rollblock (RBLK) is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about projects of 2025. The presale has already brought in more than $11.5 million, and over 55,000 users have signed up before the token even hits major exchanges. 

Unlike most presale tokens that are launched with hype, Rollblock is functional, licensed under Anjouan Gaming, and fully audited by SolidProof.

Rollblock 747 2

The Rollblock platform offers over 12,000 games to players worldwide, including blackjack, poker, roulette, AI-based games, and an all-inclusive sportsbook. Onboarding is quick and only requires simple email subscriptions, and promotions, such as a $1,100 welcome bonus, continue to attract thousands of players to the ecosystem weekly.

Rollblock 747 6

The RBLK token is at the center of this expansion. The project has been designed for long-term sustainability through weekly buybacks, token burns that permanently reduce supply, and up to 30% APY staking rewards. The model generates constant demand and ties token performance directly to actual revenue, rather than relying solely on speculation.

Rollblock 747 3

Here are some features of Rollblock fueling this prediction:

  • Already generating revenue before exchange listings.
  • Holds an Anjouan Gaming license and passed a SolidProof audit.
  • Offers over 12,000 games, including blackjack, poker, roulette, AI-powered titles, and a full sportsbook.
  • Fast email-only registration plus a $1,100 welcome package for new players.

With early investors already seeing gains of more than 500% as the price climbs to $0.068, analysts believe Rollblock could hit $2 far sooner than expected. If momentum continues, September could be the month investors see their money 10x.

Shiba Inu Price Holds Steady as Market Awaits Next Breakout

Shiba Inu is currently priced at $0.0000124, posting a modest 1.06% gain in the past 24 hours. Despite this slight uptick, the token’s performance over the last month shows a dip of nearly 1%, while its yearly return is down by more than 5%. 

The Shiba Inu chart indicates SHIB has been moving sideways after hitting lows around $0.0000116, with resistance forming near $0.0000128.

Rollblock 747 1

Source: TradingView

The consolidation signals uncertainty, with neither bulls nor bears entirely in control. If Shiba Inu can break above the $0.0000128 resistance, it could attempt a move toward the $0.0000144 region. However, failure to hold above current levels risks a retest of the $0.0000116 support.

Pepe price struggles, but Holders Remain Optimistic

Pepe is trading around $0.00000978 after a slight 1.66% increase in the past day. The PEPE price has been under pressure lately, with the monthly return showing a decline of 9%. 

Despite the dip, Pepe still holds a positive year-long return of over 34%, showing that long-term holders are not entirely out of favor. 

Rollblock 747 4

Source: TradingView

The current Pepe chart reflects a struggle to hold support, as repeated attempts to push higher are quickly met with strong selling pressure. For investors, the key hope lies in renewed community interest and broader market recovery, which could give Pepe the boost it needs to regain upward momentum.

RBLK vs SHIB vs PEPE: Which Token Has the Strongest 10x Potential?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) remain two leading meme tokens in the market. Both have large communities and proven track records of driving hype-fueled rallies, but their growth has slowed as they face challenges breaking past key resistance levels. 

On the other hand, Rollblock (RBLK) is already showing real adoption and revenue, making it a standout project that could deliver the most substantial gains in September.

Here’s how the trio compare:

FeatureRollblock (RBLK)Shiba Inu (SHIB)Pepe Coin (PEPE)
Presale/LaunchRaised $11.5M+ with 55,000 users onboardLaunched in 2020, it is now a top meme coinLaunched in 2023, intense early hype
UtilityLive casino & sportsbook with 12,000+ gamesFocus on ecosystem growth (Shibarium)Community-driven meme token
Tokenomics30% buybacks, 60% burns, 40% staking rewards (up to 30% APY)Token burns via Shibarium, ample circulating supplyHeavy reliance on hype and trading volume
AdoptionThousands of weekly players, real revenue-driving demandPopular with long-term holdersStill speculative, momentum-driven
Recent Gains500% presale surge to $0.068Modest gains, struggles with supplyDown recently after hype cooled
Future OutlookAnalysts see $2 target sooner than expectedDependent on ecosystem upgradesCould rally on meme momentum

While SHIB and PEPE continue to thrive on community strength and meme culture, Rollblock sets itself apart with real-world utility, strong tokenomics, and early adoption. With over $11.5 million raised, a fast-growing user base, and consistent revenue feeding its ecosystem, RBLK is positioned to outperform both SHIB and PEPE. Analysts forecast that it could deliver 10x returns before the end of September.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
