Shibarium Network Halted After $2.3 Million Hack, Recovery Plan Unclear

TLDR

A hacker stole $2.3 million in assets from Shibarium, affecting ETH, SHIB, and ROAR tokens.

Shibarium bridge remains paused as the Shiba Inu team works to secure the platform.

Over 10 out of 12 Shibarium validators were compromised during the September hack.

Shiba Inu plans asset recovery but has yet to finalize a strategy for recovering stolen funds.

The Shibarium bridge remains paused following a major hack that compromised the platform earlier this month. A hacker exploited vulnerabilities in the network, stealing over $2 million in assets, including SHIB tokens, Ethereum (ETH), and ROAR. The Shiba Inu team has confirmed the breach and is still working to assess the damage, prevent further losses, and investigate potential recovery options. However, the recovery timeline remains unclear.

Shibarium Bridge Remains Inaccessible

The Shiba Inu development team confirmed that operations for the Shibarium bridge remain restricted. This means users cannot transfer assets back to Ethereum or other networks until further notice.

The team has prioritized security, focusing on containment and verification. In an official statement, Kaal Dhairya, a developer for Shiba Inu, emphasized that updates regarding the status of the bridge will be shared through official channels. The team has been careful not to release specific details that could aid the attackers.

Since the incident, the development team has kept most information confidential to prevent further exploitation of the compromised system. The bridge’s pause affects the movement of assets, limiting users’ ability to interact with the network until the team is confident that the platform is secure.

$2.3 Million Stolen in Flash Loan Attack

The hack, which took place on September 12, was initially detected by blockchain security firm PeckShield. The attacker utilized a flash loan to exploit vulnerabilities in Shibarium’s validator system. According to the investigation, the hacker was able to manipulate the network by gaining control over the validator keys.

This allowed the attacker to approve fraudulent exit requests and withdraw approximately $2.3 million worth of assets.

Out of 12 validators on the network, 10 were compromised. The stolen assets included a mix of SHIB tokens, ETH, and ROAR tokens. The breach has shaken investor confidence in the platform, leading to a significant decrease in the value of SHIB and other related tokens.

Asset Recovery Still Under Investigation

As of now, the Shiba Inu team has not provided a clear plan for asset recovery. The primary focus is on securing the platform and preventing further attacks. Developers are working on strengthening the system’s security to ensure that such an incident does not occur again. The team has expressed that once security issues are resolved, they will provide a detailed recovery plan.

Options for recovering the stolen assets include investigating the breach further, offering bounties for information, or using treasury funds to make up for the losses. The community will be involved in the review and approval of any recovery strategy. However, the success of these recovery methods remains uncertain at this stage.

Market Impact and Investor Sentiment

The hack has had a negative impact on SHIB’s price and investor sentiment. Following the exploit, the price of SHIB dropped significantly. The movement of large-holder wallets suggests that many investors, particularly whales, are reducing their positions or leaving the market altogether. Negative netflows from exchanges further indicate a lack of buying demand for SHIB at this time.

Additionally, technical analysis shows that SHIB is struggling to regain key moving averages, with the 50, 100, and 200-day exponential moving averages acting as resistance levels. Support around the $0.0000128-$0.0000130 range has also failed to hold, raising concerns that SHIB could drop further if these levels do not stabilize.

As the situation continues to develop, market participants are advised to monitor Shiba Inu’s official channels for updates and assess the ongoing situation before making investment decisions. The outcome of both the platform’s security improvements and asset recovery efforts will be crucial in determining Shiba Inu’s future trajectory.

