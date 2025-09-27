SHOOK’s 2025 Top Advisor Summit To Feature Mark Cuban And Robert F. Smith, Convening America’s Top Wealth Advisors

The Ninth Annual Event Will Bring Together America’s Most Distinguished Wealth Advisors and Industry Leaders in Las Vegas on October 14-17, 2025

NEW YORK, NY – September 25, 2025 – Forbes today announced the ninth annual Forbes|SHOOK Top Advisor Summit, a gathering of America’s top wealth advisors and industry leaders. The exclusive event, which takes place in Las Vegas on October 14-17, 2025, will feature the America’s top financial advisors, investment thought leaders and industry game-changers, and provide a forum for elite professionals to discuss the industry’s top trends, best practices and financial strategies.

The Summit will convene over 1,000 of America’s top wealth advisors who oversee nearly $2 trillion in cumulative assets. These advisors appeared in Forbes’ April ranking of its 2025 Top Wealth Advisors and Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, compiled by SHOOK Research. This year’s summit brings top-tier speakers, including Mark Cuban, President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies, Robert F. Smith Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners, Jenny Johnson, CEO, Franklin Templeton and more.

Speakers include:

Mark Cuban , President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies

, President of Harbinger Sports Partners, Cost Plus Drugs & Mark Cuban Companies Robert F. Smith , Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, Vista Equity Partners John P. Abizaid , Principal Partner, JPA Partners & Senior Advisor, Lazard’s Geopolitical Advisory Group

, Principal Partner, JPA Partners & Senior Advisor, Lazard’s Geopolitical Advisory Group Emily Roland , Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife John Hancock Investments

, Co-Chief Investment Strategist, Manulife John Hancock Investments Rick Rieder , Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income & Head of Global Allocation Investments, BlackRock

, Chief Investment Officer of Global Fixed Income & Head of Global Allocation Investments, BlackRock Cliff Asness , Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, AQR Capital Management

, Founder, Managing Principal and Chief Investment Officer, AQR Capital Management Ashmi Mehrotra , Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Global Co-Head of the Private Equity, JP Morgan Asset Management

, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Global Co-Head of the Private Equity, JP Morgan Asset Management Daniel Ivascyn , Group Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO

, Group Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO Alisa Amarosa Wood , Partner & Co-CEO, KKR Private Equity Conglomerate

, Partner & Co-CEO, KKR Private Equity Conglomerate Vern Perry , Global Head of Blackstone Strategic Partners

, Global Head of Blackstone Strategic Partners Jenny Johnson , CEO, Franklin Templeton

, CEO, Franklin Templeton Kort Schnabel , Partner, Co-Head of Sports, Media and Entertainment, Ares Management

, Partner, Co-Head of Sports, Media and Entertainment, Ares Management Matthew McLennan , Co-Head of Global Value Team and Portfolio Manager, First Eagle Investments

, Co-Head of Global Value Team and Portfolio Manager, First Eagle Investments Anastasia Amoroso , Chief Investment Strategist, Partners Group

, Chief Investment Strategist, Partners Group Rashaun Williams , Chief Investment Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners, Atlanta Falcons Limited Partner

, Chief Investment Officer of Harbinger Sports Partners, Atlanta Falcons Limited Partner Lawrence Golub , Chief Executive Officer, Golub Capital

, Chief Executive Officer, Golub Capital Matt Nord , Co-Head of Private Equity, Apollo

, Co-Head of Private Equity, Apollo Mike Gitlin , President and CEO, Capital Group

, President and CEO, Capital Group Richard Bernstein , CEO & CIO, Richard Bernstein Advisors

, CEO & CIO, Richard Bernstein Advisors Joseph Coughlin , PhD, Director of the MIT AgeLab, presented by Hartford Funds

, PhD, Director of the MIT AgeLab, presented by Hartford Funds Holly Swan , Head of Wealth Solutions, Global Client Strategy, Allspring Global Investments

, Head of Wealth Solutions, Global Client Strategy, Allspring Global Investments Logan Nicholson , Senior Managing Director, Direct Lending Investment Team, Blue Owl

, Senior Managing Director, Direct Lending Investment Team, Blue Owl Jean Salata , Chairman of EQT Asia

, Chairman of EQT Asia Eric Muller , Portfolio Manager & Partner, Chief Executive Officer – BDCs, OHA

, Portfolio Manager & Partner, Chief Executive Officer – BDCs, OHA Zach Pandl , Head of Research, Grayscale

, Head of Research, Grayscale Michael Patterson , Founding Partner, Co-President, HPS Investment Partners

, Founding Partner, Co-President, HPS Investment Partners Janel Jackson , Principal, Head of Bank and Institutional, Financial Advisor Services division, Vanguard

, Principal, Head of Bank and Institutional, Financial Advisor Services division, Vanguard Robert Forsyth , Managing Director, Global Head of ETFs, Lazard Asset Management

, Managing Director, Global Head of ETFs, Lazard Asset Management David Nowak , President, Private Equity, Brookfield

, President, Private Equity, Brookfield Jeannie Underwood-Kotner , Senior Vice President, Head of Global Atlantic Consulting

, Senior Vice President, Head of Global Atlantic Consulting Nelson Scott , Vice President and High Net Worth Specialist, PGIM

, Vice President and High Net Worth Specialist, PGIM Joshua Cummings , PM, Consumer & Comms Sector Lead, Janus Henderson Investors

, PM, Consumer & Comms Sector Lead, Janus Henderson Investors Michael Arone , Chief Investment Strategist, State Street Investment Management

, Chief Investment Strategist, State Street Investment Management Ken Haman , Managing Director, Alliance Bernstein Advisor Institute

, Managing Director, Alliance Bernstein Advisor Institute Paul Brunswick , Head of Invesco Global Consulting

, Head of Invesco Global Consulting Matt Jones , TPG Partner, Co-Managing Partner TPG Secondaries

, TPG Partner, Co-Managing Partner TPG Secondaries Chris Brady , Director of Practice Management and Strategic Client Relations, Pacific Life

, Director of Practice Management and Strategic Client Relations, Pacific Life Robert Stein , Deputy Chief Economist, First Trust

, Deputy Chief Economist, First Trust Jim Bergeron , Managing Director, Advisor Education, Nuveen

, Managing Director, Advisor Education, Nuveen Raman Srivastava , Insight Investment CEO, BNY Investments

, Insight Investment CEO, BNY Investments David McSweeney, Vice President, Client Assurance, Information Security Office, Fidelity

Attendees will have the chance to hear from some of the most powerful minds in finance as they discuss strategies, trends and the inside track on wealth management. On-stage discussions will touch on a wide range of topics from investment outlooks and alternative markets to advanced planning and future practice models.

“Our purpose has always been to recognize advisors who lead with best practices, guided by integrity, and measured by the lives they touch,” said R.J. Shook, Co-Founder & President, SHOOK Research. “We built this Summit for our top advisors who are leading wealth management into the future, to share ideas and raise the standards of our profession, while shaping the future of wealth management advice for generations to come.”

Every year the Forbes | SHOOK Top Advisor’s Summit raises around $1.5 million to save children’s lives by funding life-saving pediatric cancer treatments. This year, the Summit will raise funds for a brain tumor treatment with Children’s Cancer Research Fund.

The Forbes | SHOOK Top Advisor Summit includes Premier Partner: Invesco QQQ; Platinum Partners: AQR and Manulife John Hancock Investments; and Title Partners: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Grayscale Investments, Capital Group American Funds, and HPS, a part of BlackRock.

To join the conversation on social, use #ForbesSHOOKTopAdvisor.

For additional information about this year’s event and the agenda, please visit: Forbes | SHOOK Top Advisor Summit.

About Forbes

Forbes is an iconic global media brand that has symbolized success for over a century. Fueled by journalism that informs and inspires, Forbes spotlights the doers and doings shaping industries, achieving success and making an impact on the world. Forbes connects and convenes the most influential communities ranging from billionaires, business leaders and rising entrepreneurs to creators and innovators. The Forbes brand reaches more than 140 million people monthly worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature ForbesLive events and 49 licensed local editions in 81 countries.

About SHOOK® Research

SHOOK Research is the organization behind Forbes’ prestigious financial advisor rankings and recognizes the most outstanding financial advisors in the business through comprehensive qualitative and quantitative research, mostly through telephone and in-person meetings. Founded by R.J. and Liz Shook, the company’s mission is to promote best practices, ethics, and professional excellence throughout the wealth management industry. Known for producing the industry most respected events, SHOOK brings together top financial advisors nationwide to share insights and elevate standards. R.J. and Liz built the world’s-first advisor rankings with their Winner’s Circle business which they sold to Barron’s in 2008. For more information, visit www.shookresearch.com.

Forbes Media Contacts:

Elise Flick, [email protected]

Feryal Nawaz, [email protected]