SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

PANews reported on August 19th that SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci maintained his forecast for Bitcoin's price to be between $180,000 and $200,000 by the end of 2025 in an interview. He also discussed topics such as this week's Wyoming Blockchain Symposium, the Federal Reserve Chair candidate, and the development of stablecoins, arguing that the Bitcoin market still has long-term potential.

