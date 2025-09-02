Snowball Launches $300K Buzzdrop on ChainGPT Pad

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 20:06
Dubai, UAE, UAE, September 2nd, 2025, Chainwire

Snowball, the identity and reputation layer for modular blockchain ecosystems, has announced the launch of a $300,000 Buzzdrop on ChainGPT Pad.

Users can participate in the Snowball Buzzdrop today by clicking here.

Buzzdrop campaigns, powered by Buzz by ChainGPT, are performance-based distribution engines that reward authentic community contributions instead of random airdrops. Participants connect their wallets and X (Twitter) accounts, create posts with campaign tags, and drive measurable reach. Quality-weighted scoring ensures real buzz translates into token allocation.

Snowball’s Vision

Snowball is building the universal identity and reputation layer for the modular blockchain stack. Its flagship products include:

  • Modular Naming Service (MNS): Human-readable wallet names with cross-chain messaging, marketplace support, and reverse lookups.
  • Onchain Reputation Score (ORS): An AI-powered reputation engine that analyzes wallet behavior and social graph activity to power Sybil resistance, targeted airdrops, and anti-bot defenses.
  • Interoperability at the Core: Roadmap includes LayerZero integration, ENS claiming support, and multi-chain expansion across EVM, MoveVM, and beyond.
  • Dev-Ready Growth Stack: SDKs and APIs enabling wallets, dApps, explorers, and launchpads to integrate identity, scoring, referrals, and activation mechanics.

Proven Traction

  • 10,000+ names reserved
  • 30,000+ wallets scored
  • $10M+ revenue generated

How to Join the Buzzdrop

Participants can secure early access to $SNOWAI through two sale phases:

  1. Guaranteed Allocation (GA): Participants earn allocations by building buzz.
  2. First-Come-First-Served (FCFS): Any unsold tokens are made available within a 2–24h window.

Allocation is determined using the formula:

Adjusted Buzz Points ÷ Total Adjusted Points × Buzzer Pool (50%).

The other 50% is reserved for stakers, with a 10% cap per participant.

Upcoming Milestones

Snowball’s roadmap includes the MNS Beta release, AI Reputation Engine launch, LayerZero integration, MetaMask Snaps, ENS claiming support, and multi-chain expansions.

Buzzdrop Details:

  • Buzz Page: https://pad.chaingpt.org/pools/snowball
  • Cap: $300,000

The Snowball Buzzdrop offers a unique opportunity to join the project’s growth journey while driving real, verifiable community engagement ahead of its official launch.

About Snowball

Snowball is a chain-agnostic identity and reputation protocol that delivers trust-based infrastructure for modular blockchain ecosystems. By combining its Modular Naming Service (MNS) with its AI-powered Onchain Reputation Score (ORS), Snowball enables secure growth, governance filtering, and smarter user acquisition across dApps, DAOs, and blockchains.

About ChainGPT Pad

ChainGPT Pad is a leading Web3 launchpad and home of Buzz — a viral token distribution engine. Buzzdrops and Initial Buzz Offerings (IBOs) provide performance-based token allocations, rewarding creators and communities for authentic contributions.

Contact

Christopher Duggan
[email protected]

