Snowball Launches $300K Buzzdrop on ChainGPT Pad

Snowball, the identity and reputation layer for modular blockchain ecosystems, has announced the launch of a $300,000 Buzzdrop on ChainGPT Pad.
Users can participate in the Snowball Buzzdrop today by clicking here.
Buzzdrop campaigns, powered by Buzz by ChainGPT, are performance-based distribution engines that reward authentic community contributions instead of random airdrops. Participants connect their wallets and X (Twitter) accounts, create posts with campaign tags, and drive measurable reach. Quality-weighted scoring ensures real buzz translates into token allocation.
Snowball is building the universal identity and reputation layer for the modular blockchain stack. Its flagship products include:
Participants can secure early access to $SNOWAI through two sale phases:
Allocation is determined using the formula:
Adjusted Buzz Points ÷ Total Adjusted Points × Buzzer Pool (50%).
The other 50% is reserved for stakers, with a 10% cap per participant.
Snowball’s roadmap includes the MNS Beta release, AI Reputation Engine launch, LayerZero integration, MetaMask Snaps, ENS claiming support, and multi-chain expansions.
The Snowball Buzzdrop offers a unique opportunity to join the project’s growth journey while driving real, verifiable community engagement ahead of its official launch.
About Snowball
Snowball is a chain-agnostic identity and reputation protocol that delivers trust-based infrastructure for modular blockchain ecosystems. By combining its Modular Naming Service (MNS) with its AI-powered Onchain Reputation Score (ORS), Snowball enables secure growth, governance filtering, and smarter user acquisition across dApps, DAOs, and blockchains.
About ChainGPT Pad
ChainGPT Pad is a leading Web3 launchpad and home of Buzz — a viral token distribution engine. Buzzdrops and Initial Buzz Offerings (IBOs) provide performance-based token allocations, rewarding creators and communities for authentic contributions.
