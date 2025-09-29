SoftBank and Ark Join Tether’s $20 Billion Fundraising

Key Points: SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management join Tether’s $15-20 billion fundraising round.

SoftBank Group and Ark Investment participate in Tether Holdings’ private fundraising, aiming to raise $15-20 billion, as reported by Bloomberg.

This could elevate Tether’s valuation to $500 billion, impacting the stablecoin market significantly.

Significant Capital Injection Set to Transform Tether’s Valuation

Tether Holdings is in the process of privately placing 3% of its shares, aiming for $15 billion to $20 billion. SoftBank and Ark Invest Linked to Tether Fundraising. The successful completion of this fundraising initiative could see Tether’s valuation soar to $500 billion, a figure that would notably place it among the most valuable companies in both the crypto industry and broader private markets.

Market analysts are closely observing these moves, as they could signal larger trends or shifts within cryptocurrency markets, particularly in stablecoin operations. The private placement of such significant capital reflects Tether’s strategy to bolster its market position amid increasing competition, notably from Circle’s USDC. Observers note that this strategic infusion of capital might presage accelerated innovation or further market consolidation within these realms.

Potential Market Shifts as Tether Aims for $500 Billion Worth

Did you know? The participation of SoftBank in Tether’s funding round follows its history of investing in technology advancements, a move that historically aligns with major technological or financial shifts in markets.

CoinMarketCap data indicates that Tether USDt’s current price holds at $1.00 with a market cap of $174.42 billion. Trading volumes reached approximately $93.57 billion, marking a 12.92% change. Price changes remain stable, showing minimal fluctuations in recent periods, affirming Tether’s market resilience.

Tether USDt(USDT), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:53 UTC on September 29, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research team suggest that the substantial new capital could leverage Tether's positioning in diversifying its technological infrastructure, aligning with regulatory standards, and improving its operational reach. Such financial enhancements are anticipated to bolster investor confidence and possibly accelerate Tether's expansion into emerging markets, reflecting a noteworthy shift in the stablecoin ecosystem.