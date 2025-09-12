SOL, XRP & HBAR ETFs Listed on DTCC — Approval Hopes Rise

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:46
Threshold
T$0.01644+0.92%
Solana
SOL$239.62+6.32%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012939-0.85%
Cashaa
CAS$0.001445+1.40%
XRP
XRP$3.0428+2.00%
Hedera
HBAR$0.23964+1.87%

Key Notes

  • Bloomberg data shows approval odds at 95% for Solana and XRP ETFs and 90% for the HBAR ETF.
  • Market sentiment is strengthening ahead of the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF launch on September 12.
  • Solana and XRP prices are posting strong weekly gains amid growing ETF anticipation.

Crypto ETFs are now making progress in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to receive a green light. On Sept. 11, HBAR, Solana and XRP ETF filed by two big asset managers, Fidelity Investments and Canary Capital, made way to the DTCC website. This development has sparked additional buzz for an SEC approval soon.

Why Is DTCC Listing Special for HBAR, Solana, and XRP ETFs

According to the data from Bloomberg, the US SEC will approve new crypto ETFs soon, with Solana ETF and XRP ETF carrying 95% odds of approval. Similarly, the HBAR ETF has 90% approval chances. The SEC faces its final deadline in October to decide on the XRP and Solana applications. In a recent development, Canary Capital also filed an “America-First” crypto ETF, covering digital assets created in the US.


The DTCC places securities on the NSCC eligibility list as part of the process to prepare for the launch of a new ETF in the market. However, market experts like Nate Geraci and Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas clarified that a DTCC listing is only an administrative step.

These ETFs must still secure SEC approval before trading can commence.

REX-Osprey XRP ETF Goes Live on September 12

As the crypto ETF market heats up, investors are now excited about the launch of the REX-Osprey Spot XRP ETF, which is expected to launch on Sept. 12, 2025. The US SEC completed its 75-day review without objections, clearing the product to proceed under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

This ETF from Rex-Osprey will directly hold XRP

XRP
$3.05



24h volatility:
1.0%


Market cap:
$181.95 B



Vol. 24h:
$6.16 B

tokens instead of futures contracts. As a result, it will offer retail and institutional investors regulated exposure to the asset through traditional brokerage accounts.

The broader crypto market is showing strength as the ETF approval deadlines approach. Solana

SOL
$238.1



24h volatility:
6.0%


Market cap:
$129.14 B



Vol. 24h:
$13.70 B

is leading the altcoin space rally with a 6.3% upside and eyeing a breakout past the crucial resistance of $238. As a result, it has extended its weekly gains to 15%, outperforming the rest of altcoin sector.

Furthermore, XRP is also showing strength, gaining past $3.05 earlier today. The XRP price is up 8% over the past week, as bulls await an XRP ETF launch for a strong upside.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Cryptocurrency News, News


Bhushan is a FinTech enthusiast and holds a good flair in understanding financial markets. His interest in economics and finance draw his attention towards the new emerging Blockchain Technology and Cryptocurrency markets. He is continuously in a learning process and keeps himself motivated by sharing his acquired knowledge. In free time he reads thriller fictions novels and sometimes explore his culinary skills.

Bhushan Akolkar on X


Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/sol-xrp-hbar-etfs-listed-on-dtcc/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

As crypto markets mature in 2025, presale investors are focusing less on hype and more on fully connected systems. Strong presale crypto projects in 2025 are those showing technical readiness, The post $405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.06+3.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09508-5.59%
Share
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/12 19:04
Share
New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Cointelegrap, according to research by security company Mosyle, the newly discovered malware ModStealer is targeting cryptocurrency users on macOS, Windows, and Linux systems to steal wallet private keys and login credentials. The malware was not detected by mainstream antivirus engines for nearly a month after being uploaded to the VirusTotal platform. ModStealer is spread through fake recruitment advertisements, especially targeting Web3 developers. After the user installs the malware package, the program will be embedded in the system background and run, stealing clipboard data, taking screenshots, and executing remote commands. Its code specifically targets Safari and Chromium browser wallet extensions. ModStealer persists on macOS by registering a background agent. The server is located in Finland but may use German infrastructure to mask the operator's source. The technical director of blockchain security company Hacken recommends developers verify the authenticity of the hiring company and domain name, share testing tasks through public code repositories, and open files in a temporary virtual machine without a wallet or private keys. He also emphasizes the need to strictly separate development environments from wallet storage environments, use hardware wallets, and verify transaction addresses on the device's display.
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06304-4.01%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2808+3.57%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 19:19
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0068-5.55%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0903-9.24%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

$405M Raised: BlockDAG Overcome MAGACOIN, Pepenode & BlockchainFX

New ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets across operating systems

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Russian Deputy Finance Minister: Only 30% of miners have completed registration, the industry still needs to be "whitewashed"

ETHShanghai Hackathon Registration Open: AI×ETH, DeFi×Infra, Public Goods, and Open Source Development Tracks Fully Open