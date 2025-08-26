Solana Could Outshine Ethereum in the Future of Stablecoins: REX Financial CEO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:49
Threshold
T$0.01621+0.18%
Solana
SOL$193.57-1.31%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03913-11.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+4.22%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+7.49%
REVOX
REX$0.064816+11.40%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13902+0.25%

REX Financial CEO Greg King suggests that Solana could play a more significant role than Ethereum in the future of stablecoins. 

King made the assertion during an interview with Bloomberg’s ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The interview, which was mainly focused on crypto ETFs, took an interesting turn when Balchunas highlighted that most people believe Ethereum to be the leading platform for tokenization and stablecoins. 

While mentioning Solana as one of the alternative cryptos gaining traction, Balchunas asked King to educate the average user about SOL’s potential. 

– Advertisement –

In response, King acknowledged Ethereum’s dominance, emphasizing that the coin ranks as the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market cap. Meanwhile, REX’s CEO positioned Solana as a major contender to ETH, noting that SOL is currently among the top five non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. 

Despite ranking as the fifth non-stablecoin token, King stated that Solana is widely seen as a strong contender that could dethrone Ethereum in the global crypto ranking. However, he declined to participate in that debate, which he referred to as controversial. 

Why Solana Could Outshine Ethereum in the Stablecoin Market

Comparing both blockchains, King emphasized that Solana is faster than Ethereum. He said that the team behind Solana designed it for high-speed transactions, making the blockchain suitable for stablecoins. 

King suggested that people who believe Ethereum will remain the leading blockchain for stablecoins are mistaken. In his view, Solana, not Ethereum, could play a significant role in the future of the stablecoin market. 

Essentially, REX Financial’s CEO believes Solana’s speed and scalability will make it the leading platform for stablecoins in the future. 

The Stablecoin Market Today

Currently, Ethereum stands as the leading blockchain for stablecoins, hosting approximately $143.83 billion in stablecoin value. On the other hand, the total stablecoin market cap on Solana stands at just $11.81 billion, according to data from DeFiLlama.

TRON is another top contender in the stablecoin market with over $83 billion in value, ranking just behind Ethereum. Despite the huge difference, King is optimistic that Solana could outshine Ethereum in the future story of stablecoins. 

DisClamier: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

Source: https://thecryptobasic.com/2025/08/26/solana-could-outshine-ethereum-in-the-future-of-stablecoins-rex-financial-ceo/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=solana-could-outshine-ethereum-in-the-future-of-stablecoins-rex-financial-ceo

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts