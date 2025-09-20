Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin, and Layer Brett are 2025 must-holds. Layer Brett leads with 50x potential from its $0.0058 presale, staking rewards, and L2 speed.Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin, and Layer Brett are 2025 must-holds. Layer Brett leads with 50x potential from its $0.0058 presale, staking rewards, and L2 speed.

Solana, Hedera, Dogecoin & Layer Brett Are Four Crypto Assets That You Should Be Holding In 2025

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 01:40
With barely 4 months left in 2025, the crypto market is shaping up to deliver a decisive price rally. For most investors, this means one thing: acquire the most attractive assets. Recently, four coins stand out for their unique price potentials: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), Dogecoin (DOGE) and Layer Brett. Out of these, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) appears to command the strongest attention. 

Layer Brett is a meme coin built on scalable infrastructure. Its rising community gives a replica of DOGE days; its high staking rewards (680+%) makes it even more appealing. Layer Brett is currently priced at $0.0058 in a presale phase and has raised over $3.8 million already, making it a top investment choice.

Solana: The Scalable DeFi Leader

Solana’s reputation as a high-performance blockchain is unmatched. It is super efficient as it processes thousands of transactions per second at low costs. Its extensive ecosystem makes it a cornerstone for innovation. Analysts predict SOL to rise to $250-$350 by 2026 due to upgrades like Alpenglow for faster block times.

Solana’s 1.5-2x potential suits investors seeking reliable growth, but its established $130 billion market cap limits exponential gains compared to newer projects.

HEDERA (HBAR): The Enterprise Blockchain Bet

Hedera’s (HBAR) Hashgraph technology offers a fast, secure alternative to traditional blockchains. This is because it targets enterprise use cases like supply chain management and digital identity. Its governing council, including giants like Google and IBM, add to its credibility. 
In market terms, analysts predict HBAR could reach $0.30-$0.50 by 2026 as enterprise partnerships expand. Hedera’s (HBAR) steady 2-3x upside appeals to those focused on real-world utility, though its enterprise focus may slow short-term spikes, making it a long-term hold rather than a quick flip.

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Mainstay

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) recent ETF addition keeps it relevant. Onchain data shows consistent retail accumulation, with Dogecoin’s (DOGE) $17 billion market cap reflecting enduring popularity. Analysts estimate a rise to $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain from its current $0.15 price, if institutional inflows materialize.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) charm lies in its accessibility, but its massive supply caps explosive growth, positioning it as a stable, fun addition to portfolios.

Layer Brett: The Explosive Meme Coin Gem

Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is the wildcard, crowned the top meme coin to buy at its $0.0058 presale price. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it offers fast transactions, low fees, and staking rewards, combining meme virality with scalable tech. Its extensive ecosystem is drawing global interest, with on-chain data showing whale buys and presale sellouts. Analysts project Layer Brett to hit $0.30-$0.40 by mid-2026, a potential 50x return.

Unlike its peers, Layer Brett’s low entry point and meme-driven momentum make it the best crypto for rapid gains, ideal for investors chasing high-reward opportunities.

Why These Four Are Must-Holds

Solana delivers scalable infrastructure, Hedera (HBAR) bridges enterprise and crypto, Dogecoin (DOGE) offers mainstream appeal, and Layer Brett brings explosive potential. 

Solana and Hedera (HBAR) provide 1.5-3x growth, Dogecoin 3-5x, but Layer Brett’s 50x upside makes it the most compelling standout for 2025.

Conclusion 

Solana, Hedera (HBAR), Dogecoin, and Layer Brett ($LBRETT) are four crypto assets you should be holding in 2025. SOL and HBAR offer steady growth, Dogecoin’s reliable charm, but Layer Brett, as the top meme coin to buy, promises explosive returns. Its $0.0058 presale and Layer 2 foundation make it the must-have for high-upside investors.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale—stake now for the meme coin edge.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

