Solana Network saw over $760 million in cross-chain inflows in September, with over $420 million coming from Ethereum.

PANews reported on October 1st that according to data disclosed by Solana's ecosystem data platform SolanaFloor, the total value of assets transferred from other blockchains to the Solana network exceeded US$760 million in September. Of this, over US$420 million flowed from the Ethereum network alone.
