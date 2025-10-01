ExchangeDEX+
PANews reported on October 1st that according to data disclosed by Solana's ecosystem data platform SolanaFloor, the total value of assets transferred from other blockchains to the Solana network exceeded US$760 million in September. Of this, over US$420 million flowed from the Ethereum network alone.PANews reported on October 1st that according to data disclosed by Solana's ecosystem data platform SolanaFloor, the total value of assets transferred from other blockchains to the Solana network exceeded US$760 million in September. Of this, over US$420 million flowed from the Ethereum network alone.

Solana Network saw over $760 million in cross-chain inflows in September, with over $420 million coming from Ethereum.

By: PANews
2025/10/01 19:03
PANews reported on October 1st that according to data disclosed by Solana's ecosystem data platform SolanaFloor, the total value of assets transferred from other blockchains to the Solana network exceeded US$760 million in September. Of this, over US$420 million flowed from the Ethereum network alone.

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

