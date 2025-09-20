Solana (SOL) price is set to get a serious uplift in Q4 after spot ETFs are approved, with the majority of analysts predicting a sharp rally now that institutional capital will start flowing in. But while SOL will benefit from the momentum, chatter among investors is shifting to newer cryptos with bigger upside potential. One […]Solana (SOL) price is set to get a serious uplift in Q4 after spot ETFs are approved, with the majority of analysts predicting a sharp rally now that institutional capital will start flowing in. But while SOL will benefit from the momentum, chatter among investors is shifting to newer cryptos with bigger upside potential. One […]

Solana Price Forecast After Spot ETFs Approval and the Top Crypto to Buy Now

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 17:30
Solana (SOL) price is set to get a serious uplift in Q4 after spot ETFs are approved, with the majority of analysts predicting a sharp rally now that institutional capital will start flowing in. But while SOL will benefit from the momentum, chatter among investors is shifting to newer cryptos with bigger upside potential. One of the ones that continually resurfaces in conversation is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). 

Still only $0.035 in presale, MUTM is gaining due to its lending and borrowing protocol which aims to reshape DeFi. For investors who feel Solana’s ETF increases are already priced in, Mutuum Finance is starting to appear like the safer bet for disproportionately outsized returns into the next bull cycle.

Solana to Receive a Boost from ETF Tailwinds

Solana (SOL) is currently at $244.84, with intraday prices ranging from $232.55 to $247.77. Institutional buying interest will likely drive SOL to levels above resistances, possibly to $300-$350 in the next leg of the rally, considering the imminent approval for spot ETFs. 

Key support appears to be standing strong at $220-$230 levels, giving some room for upside as market sentiment picks up. Whereas SOL can potentially gain a lot from capital inflow driven by ETFs, some investors rate newcomer DeFi token Mutuum Finance as having even more percentage upside on the upswing. 

Mutuum Finance Presale Impresses

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is doing great in its sixth presale phase where it is gaining monumental momentum as investors in the market grow interested. Over 16,410 investors have already joined the project and the platform has already achieved the $16.01 million capital milestone. The trend is expected to continue gaining steam. Record-breaking milestones like these are an encouraging sign of increasing confidence of the investors as the platform nears launch.

In addition to buying tokens at a lower cost, investors can anticipate massive gains in the long run as the ecosystem continues to grow. Investors are flocking to the project because of its dual lending model, long-term potential, open-source and fully audited codebase, and serious tokenomics.

A Secure Platform

Mutuum Finance has tried once again in a bid to provide security in its platform by joining forces with CertiK in the release of an official bug bounty program, with a guaranteed reward pool of up to $50,000. The reward is provided in four tiers of severity i.e. critical, major, minor and low in such a way that any weakness can be discovered and removed.

By extending the invitation of outside auditing of its website by researchers and developers, Mutuum also invites the latest security features, which is an asset to its investor base security and trust.

Tiered levels of Mutuum Loans to Value and levels of liquidation are determined according to the underlying collateral’s volatility. Reserve multipliers between a 10% level of safer and up to 35% of riskier items constitute the second source of stability. The system is as balanced in terms of access and safety and more market participation becomes possible and systemic risk is kept under control.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is quickly becoming the altcoin to keep an eye on as Solana (SOL) sets the stage for ETF-driven profits. Experts believe SOL will climb to $300–$350 once institutional investment through spot ETFs begins, but much of that upside already may be discounted. That leaves MUTM, currently at Stage 6 presale value at $0.035, offering investors significantly higher percentage upside potential. The project has brought in $16.01M+ and has 16,410+ holders, which is a marker of rapid momentum in the run-up to launch.

With a dual lending protocol, $50K bug bounty on CertiK, and robust tokenomics, Mutuum Finance brings security, utility, and scalability together to be more than just a short-term trade. For those waiting for outsized returns in the next bull run, MUTM is turning out to be the smarter buy now before Stage 7 propels the price to $0.04.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

