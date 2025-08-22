Solana Price Next To Hit ATH? Unexpected Memecoin War Heating Up

Key Insights:

HeavenDEX became the 3rd-largest revenue protocol on Solana after launch.

YZY token launch pushed throughput to 4,298 TPS in August.

Rising tokenization could drive new demand for SOL and impact the price.

The Solana network recorded rising activity in August 2025 as memecoin launchpads expanded on mainnet.

The newly launched platform, HeavenDEX, ranked as the third-largest protocol by revenue, while the YZY token launch pushed throughput above 4,000 TPS.

The developments raised questions about whether SOL price could move toward another all-time high soon.

Solana Memecoin Launchpads Drive Competition

A new memecoin launchpad called HeavenDEX became the third-largest revenue generator on Solana within days of its debut.

Data from DeFiLlama on August 21, 2025, showed that HeavenDEX earned $1.02 million in 24-hour revenue.

Pump.Fun topped the chart with 1.57 million, while Axiom Pro followed with 1.5 million. Jupiter and Phantom completed the top five.

Solana HeavenDEX Launchpad in Spotlight | Source: SolanaFloor

The sudden rise of HeavenDEX reflected growing interest in Solana-based launchpads.

This trend is similar to earlier activity in January, when Solana reached its all-time high price following the launch of the TRUMP token.

Similarly, heavy demand for new tokens helped lift SOL to record levels at the time. Activities are once again increasing on-chain as the YZY token went live.

According to MartyParty, a market observer, Solana handled 4,298 transactions per second during the launch.

He suggested this was a sign of what might come if larger token sales were carried out on the network.

Solana Steps Up Amid YZY Token Launch | Source: MartyParty

The impact of these launches is notably beyond individual tokens.

Each new memecoin project required SOL for trading, fees, and liquidity, creating new demand for the native coin.

With multiple launchpads now competing for attention, token creation on Solana is expected to expand further, impacting price positively.

Solana’s Scaling and Tokenization Advantage

The Solana account stated that moving from 1 to 100,000 transactions per second had been the easier task.

The challenge ahead was scaling from 100,000 to 1 million.

This comment followed reports from August 17, 2025, when the network processed 107,540 transactions per second during a high-load block.

This milestone made Solana the first major blockchain to cross 100,000 transactions per second on its mainnet.

It reinforced the view that Solana’s infrastructure was prepared for heavy traffic from new tokens and trading activity.

Low fees and high speed remained a central part of its appeal. With tokenization expanding, Solana’s design offered a clear advantage.

Each launch increased the use of SOL, ensuring that the coin stayed at the core of the ecosystem.

Past market cycles showed how this relationship between new token activity and SOL demand could shape price direction.

Observers noted that token growth had previously pushed Solana price to higher levels.

If memecoin launchpads continued to gain traction, the pressure on SOL could again turn upward.

The question remained how far this demand could drive the coin if activity sustained its pace.

Technology and The Road Ahead for SOL Price

The rise of HeavenDEX, the YZY launch, and Solana’s scaling record pointed to a broader trend of growth.

The network showed that it could process thousands of transactions per second without major disruption. Essentially, this places it in a strong position for adoption.

HeavenDEX’s quick climb to over one million in daily revenue showed how fast new projects could scale on Solana.

At the same time, Solana’s transaction capacity signaled that the network could absorb more projects in the future.

Essentially, these developments added weight to speculation about SOL’s price path.

The link between token launches and price movements had already been established earlier in the year.

For now, Solana stood at a point where technical progress and rising token activity aligned.

Whether this combination would push the coin to another record price depended on the pace of adoption and the scale of future launches.