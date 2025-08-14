Solana price pushes past $200 on increased institutional confidence

Solana reclaimed the $200 level for the first time in August, amid renewed institutional interest.
Solana (SOL) broke through the $200 barrier for the first time in August, fuelled by a wave of institutional accumulation. On Wednesday, August 13, Solana was up 14% to a daily high of $204.47, before consolidating at $198.93.
Bettors on Polymarket put the odds of Solana’s price going above $210 in August at 77%. What is more, the odds of the token going above $250 are 25%. What is more, Analysts at B2BINPAY believe that there is a strong case for Solana to increase further.
In their view, Solana could consolidate at $200 support, from where there’s low liquidity until the $219-$222 resistance. Moreover, if Bitcoin (BTC) continues to lose dominance, Solana could see a rally to $250-$260. What is more, markets seem to agree.
The likely reason for this price action is growing institutional interest. Notably, Upexi emerged as the largest corporate Solana holder, with more than 2 million SOL. These holdings are currently valued at more than $400 million.
Another standout is the DeFi Dev Corp., which accumulated nearly 1 million SOL by July 22. The company is executing an aggressive accumulation spree, having spent $19 million in just one week in July.