Solana (SOL) Price Hits $211 as Retail Interest and Adoption Surge

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/28 17:00
Solana
SOL$213.26+4.29%
Capverse
CAP$0.07107-0.80%
solana
  • Solana (SOL) price hits $211 as retail interest and adoption surge, reflecting growing investor confidence.
  • Daily app revenue on SOL reaches $6.76 million, surpassing Ethereum and highlighting ecosystem growth.
  • SOL derivatives market sees strong momentum, with trading volume up 38.84% and open interest rising 9.37%.

SOL is showing strong momentum as investor interest and retail activity surge. Growing demand and adoption highlight its position as a leading cryptocurrency.

At the time of writing, SOL is trading at $211.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $37.48 billion and a market cap of $114.11 billion. Over the last 24hours, SOL has surged nearly 4%, reflecting growing investor interest and increasing market activity.

SOL 1D graph coinmarketcap 7Source: CoinMarketCap

Solana Daily Revenue Hits $6.76 Million

Latest statistics by SolanaNews.sol indicate that daily app revenue on the network has reached $6.76 million, more than twice Ethereum’s daily revenue. Such a feat reflects the network’s growing ecosystem as well as its continued leadership in blockchain applications.

Solana Shows Strong Growth as Retail Interest Surges

Crypto analyst Crypto Patel indicated that SOL’s breakout above $211 marks a significant level. Retail interest is at its highest in the past 11 weeks, indicating both increased confidence and strong demand in the marketplace.

image 712Source: X

With steady gains and increased adoption, SOL remains a cryptocurrency worth watching. There is a likelihood that increased app usage and investor sentiment might push SOL towards new records in the near term.

Also Read | Solana Gains Momentum After a Double Bottom Pattern Breakout

Solana Derivatives Market Sees Strong Momentum

The SOL derivatives market saw a sudden rise in activity as its trading volume spiked 38.84% to $49.89 billion, while open interest rose 9.37% to $13.26 billion. This is a very strong signal of active positioning in the market, with rising liquidity and new capital flowing into SOL contracts.

download 2 8Source: Coinglass

Conversely, the OI-weighted ratio was 0.0101%, indicating stable trader positioning despite overall increased activity. Although there are rising inflows into SOL derivatives, leverage remains relatively stable, helping to avoid rapid liquidations.

download 3 5Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Solana (SOL) Breaks Sideways Consolidation: $250 Level in Focus After Breakout

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.006613-12.18%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,900.28+1.45%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-6.27%
RedStone
RED$0.4248-1.30%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

UAE digital bank Zand have partnered with CoinMENA to offer seamless and secure fiat-to-crypto integration.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06925-0.74%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/28 17:40
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

MEME casinos, developers fleeing, Wall Street tooling, does Crypto have a future?