The post Solana’s Token Creation Hits Lowest Level Since March appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Significant drop in Solana token creation. Developer focus shifts towards sustainable growth. Institutional investors maintain confidence in SOL. Solana’s token creation dropped to 27,354 on September 27, 2025, marking the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring. Despite this decline, Solana maintains a leading position in the blockchain token creation space, with implications for ongoing network and market dynamics. Solana Token Creation Drops to Lowest Since March Solana’s daily token creation dropped significantly to 27,354 on September 27, the lowest level since March. This marks a notable shift as Solana has been a leader in token creation across blockchain networks. Developer focus is shifting, prioritizing sustainable growth over sheer quantity in tokens. This aligns with recent upgrades aimed at optimizing network reliability. Institutional investors continue to show confidence, with Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital boosting their SOL positions by substantial amounts. “Token creation is only one signal. The network continues to process over 2 billion monthly transactions, with developers focused on sustainable growth and ecosystem upgrades.” — Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO, Solana Labs source Institutional Confidence in SOL Gains Amid Market Adjustments Did you know? Solana’s network processes over 2 billion transactions monthly, showcasing its robust infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) presently trades at $202.10 with a market cap of $109.84 billion and a 24-hour volume decrease of 60.79%. SOL’s price rose 5.72% in the last 24 hours, yet dropped 15.85% over the past week. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the Alpenglow upgrade should enhance network efficiency. With institutions maintaining interest and liquidity efforts adjusting, SOL’s long-term growth trajectory is expected to stay strong. Institutional investors like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries accumulated $300M and $1.58B in SOL, further indicating… The post Solana’s Token Creation Hits Lowest Level Since March appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Significant drop in Solana token creation. Developer focus shifts towards sustainable growth. Institutional investors maintain confidence in SOL. Solana’s token creation dropped to 27,354 on September 27, 2025, marking the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring. Despite this decline, Solana maintains a leading position in the blockchain token creation space, with implications for ongoing network and market dynamics. Solana Token Creation Drops to Lowest Since March Solana’s daily token creation dropped significantly to 27,354 on September 27, the lowest level since March. This marks a notable shift as Solana has been a leader in token creation across blockchain networks. Developer focus is shifting, prioritizing sustainable growth over sheer quantity in tokens. This aligns with recent upgrades aimed at optimizing network reliability. Institutional investors continue to show confidence, with Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital boosting their SOL positions by substantial amounts. “Token creation is only one signal. The network continues to process over 2 billion monthly transactions, with developers focused on sustainable growth and ecosystem upgrades.” — Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO, Solana Labs source Institutional Confidence in SOL Gains Amid Market Adjustments Did you know? Solana’s network processes over 2 billion transactions monthly, showcasing its robust infrastructure. According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) presently trades at $202.10 with a market cap of $109.84 billion and a 24-hour volume decrease of 60.79%. SOL’s price rose 5.72% in the last 24 hours, yet dropped 15.85% over the past week. Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the Alpenglow upgrade should enhance network efficiency. With institutions maintaining interest and liquidity efforts adjusting, SOL’s long-term growth trajectory is expected to stay strong. Institutional investors like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries accumulated $300M and $1.58B in SOL, further indicating…

Solana’s Token Creation Hits Lowest Level Since March

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 16:00
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01184+1.28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011336+6.04%
Solana
SOL$200.81-0.27%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.2131+5.18%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002202--%
Key Points:
  • Significant drop in Solana token creation.
  • Developer focus shifts towards sustainable growth.
  • Institutional investors maintain confidence in SOL.

Solana’s token creation dropped to 27,354 on September 27, 2025, marking the lowest daily average since March, according to SolanaFloor monitoring.

Despite this decline, Solana maintains a leading position in the blockchain token creation space, with implications for ongoing network and market dynamics.

Solana Token Creation Drops to Lowest Since March

Solana’s daily token creation dropped significantly to 27,354 on September 27, the lowest level since March. This marks a notable shift as Solana has been a leader in token creation across blockchain networks. Developer focus is shifting, prioritizing sustainable growth over sheer quantity in tokens. This aligns with recent upgrades aimed at optimizing network reliability.

Institutional investors continue to show confidence, with Forward Industries and Galaxy Digital boosting their SOL positions by substantial amounts.

Institutional Confidence in SOL Gains Amid Market Adjustments

Did you know? Solana’s network processes over 2 billion transactions monthly, showcasing its robust infrastructure.

According to CoinMarketCap, Solana (SOL) presently trades at $202.10 with a market cap of $109.84 billion and a 24-hour volume decrease of 60.79%. SOL’s price rose 5.72% in the last 24 hours, yet dropped 15.85% over the past week.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:54 UTC on September 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that the Alpenglow upgrade should enhance network efficiency. With institutions maintaining interest and liquidity efforts adjusting, SOL’s long-term growth trajectory is expected to stay strong. Institutional investors like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries accumulated $300M and $1.58B in SOL, further indicating confidence.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/solana-token-creation-decline/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

The post Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Botanix Labs has launched stBTC, a liquid staking token designed to turn Bitcoin into a yield-bearing asset by redistributing network gas fees directly to users. The protocol will begin yield accrual later this week, with its Genesis Vault scheduled to open on Sept. 25, capped at 50 BTC. The initiative marks one of the first attempts to generate Bitcoin-native yield without relying on inflationary token models or centralized custodians. stBTC works by allowing users to deposit Bitcoin into Botanix’s permissionless smart contract, receiving stBTC tokens that represent their share of the staking vault. As transactions occur, 50% of Botanix network gas fees, paid in BTC, flow back to stBTC holders. Over time, the value of stBTC increases relative to BTC, enabling users to redeem their original deposit plus yield. Botanix estimates early returns could reach 20–50% annually before stabilizing around 6–8%, a level similar to Ethereum staking but fully denominated in Bitcoin. Botanix says that security audits have been completed by Spearbit and Sigma Prime, and the protocol is built on the EIP-4626 vault standard, which also underpins Ethereum-based staking products. The company’s Spiderchain architecture, operated by 16 independent entities including Galaxy, Alchemy, and Fireblocks, secures the network. If adoption grows, Botanix argues the system could make Bitcoin a productive, composable asset for decentralized finance, while reinforcing network consensus. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/botanix-launches-stbtc
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:37
Share
Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

The post Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A recent study by CoinGecko, a platform specializing in cryptocurrency data, has highlighted an evolving trend in the investment preferences of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The survey, which included 2,549 participants, indicates that Bitcoin is no longer the automatic choice for initial investment for many. Continue Reading:Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/investors-shift-toward-altcoins-in-crypto-market
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011322+7.46%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007318--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:23
Share
5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

The post 5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Donald Trump lands in the UK, expect £10,000–£20,000 caps on stablecoin holdings, a consultation from the FCA, and a push for UK-US alignment in crypto rules—all within the next few weeks. If regulation shifts even a few degrees, the ripple effects could send some coins flying and others crashing. Here are 5 picks that stand out as promising in this volatile, policy-fueled moment. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) – The Top Coin for Explosive Growth At the front of the pack is Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a fresh meme coin that has quickly captured market attention. Unlike other chains, it is designed in a way that prevents sniper bots from working, giving early buyers a genuine advantage. This distinctive feature makes Little Pepe (LILPEPE) unique among the growing meme token market. Its presale has been a huge success, now in the thirteenth stage with tokens priced at $0.0022. The twelfth stage sold out earlier than planned, showing how demand is far outpacing expectations. Over $25.97 million has already been raised, and momentum is building daily. Experts who have guided some of the biggest meme projects in history are backing Little Pepe (LILPEPE), and its CoinMarketCap listing has only accelerated visibility. Analysts forecast that it could soar once new regulations are confirmed, especially as Trump’s UK visit highlights the importance of transparency and innovation in crypto markets.  Buying at presale prices gives investors the chance to get in early before potential listings on major exchanges send prices higher. To add to the excitement, the LILPEPE team has launched a mega giveaway for buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top buyer will win 5 ETH, the second 3 ETH, the third 2 ETH, and 15 random buyers will receive 0.5 ETH each. Its roadmap shows bold plans ahead, setting it up as one…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.512-0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011322+7.46%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02862+1.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 16:15
Share

Trending News

More

Botanix launches stBTC to deliver Bitcoin-native yield

Investors Shift Toward Altcoins in Crypto Market

5 Coins to Buy as Trump’s UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus

Crypto treasuries set to become blockchain’s Berkshire Hathaway

5 Coins to Buy as Trump's UK Visit Puts Crypto Regulations Back in Focus