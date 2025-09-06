Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

Sora Ventures, a Taiwan-based virtual currency venture capital company, today disclosed plans to launch a $1 billion fund aimed at backing Bitcoin treasury entities operating in Asia. The venture capital firm said it will use the fund to invest in companies with BTC in their balance sheets. This upcoming launch indicates a new phase of strategic growth for Asian-based companies leveraging Bitcoin. It is a move by Sora Ventures to broaden its presence in the digital asset landscape.

The Fund to Support Growth for Firms with Bitcoin

The firm disclosed that it plans to raise $1 billion over the next six months for a new fund to back Asian-based firms investing in Bitcoin in their financial reserves. Sora Ventures released a statement today, Friday, September 5, 2025, detailing its mission based on the fund. The company has already acquired $200 million from the first contributions from investors and backers from the Asian region, according to the announcement.

Sora said it plans to use the fund to invest in Asian-based entities that hold BTC in their balance sheets, a trend that is gaining popularity among publicly-traded companies in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Thailand.

Sora Ventures is Asia’s venture capital company dedicated to blockchain and crypto investments. It started its operation in 2018 and its headquarters are based in Taipei, Taiwan. It has pumped money into several investments in firms like South Korea’s Bitcoin treasury company Bitplanet, Taiwan-based decentralized and global credit protocol Bloom Protocol, and many others. In April 2024, Sora invested in Japan’s Bitcoin treasury firm Metaplanet and supported the company’s purchase of $6.6 million Bitcoin.

The $1 billion fund is a testimony of confidence in the future of crypto, particularly at a time when the virtual currency market continues to reward active, well-financed participants who merge funds with technical proficiency.

Why Bitcoin Gains Traction Among Corporate Investors in Asia

Once viewed as alternative experiments, Bitcoin treasury firms are new major participants in the virtual currency market. Copied after the innovator, Microstrategy Inc., these companies accumulate Bitcoin in their financial reserves. In recent months, this trend has surged in Asia, attracting the attention of investors, management executives, and regulatory authorities.

In the first six months of this year, the number of publicly listed firms holding Bitcoin in Asia doubled. The number of companies with BTC treasuries surged from 70 (noted in December 2024) to 134 (registered in June 2025), making Bitcoin treasury the most popular investment trend in the region. For now, 134 Asian-based companies have emulated the Bitcoin accumulation strategy, an indicator that the region has moved from onlooker to proactive participant. Japan’s Metaplanet plans to raise $5.4 billion to purchase 210k BTC. Other firms in the region, including Taiwan’s Top Win, Japan’s Quantum Solutions, South Korea’s K Wave Media, and many others, are collecting money to implement the strategy.