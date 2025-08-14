South Korea announced 123 "Five-Year National Plans" to promote the development of the virtual asset market

By: PANews
2025/08/14 10:28
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,1626-4,47%

PANews reported on August 14th that, according to South Korean media outlet Metro Seoul, South Korea's Presidential State Affairs Commission held a public press conference and announced a "Five-Year National Policy Plan" consisting of 123 state tasks. These tasks include "building a digital asset ecosystem" and "developing the domestic cryptoasset market." Both tasks have been designated as "national priorities" by the South Korean government.

South Korea's Financial Services Commission (FSC) is currently preparing legislation for "allowing businesses to trade virtual assets" and the second phase of the "Virtual Asset User Protection Act" to enhance the competitiveness of the country's virtual asset market. This initiative aims to shift the current regulatory-focused policy direction toward a more relaxed approach and establish consumer protection regulations comparable to those of major countries like the European Union. Given that the FSC has set deadlines for each initiative in the second half of this year, these policies are expected to be released soon.

The National Assembly is also debating the "Digital Asset Basic Act," which would define the status of virtual assets and regulate virtual asset operators on an industry-by-industry basis; and the "Stablecoin Act" (tentative title), which would clarify the status of "stablecoins" (virtual assets whose value is pegged to a currency) and establish issuance requirements, including capital requirements. All of these bills would place the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) in charge of approving the issuance and circulation of virtual assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001223-3,85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,005013-13,50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01373-4,45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0,02025-3,11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0,05%
CROSS
CROSS$0,24997-2,61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021131-8,38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise