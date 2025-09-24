South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Digital Asset, South Korean People's Power Party lawmaker Kim Jae-seop, as a representative, has proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill." This bill is the third industry legislation submitted to the National Assembly and the first proposed by South Korea's largest opposition party regarding the virtual asset industry. The bill includes: defining the concept of digital assets; implementing a business licensing/registration system; regulating governance structures and internal controls; protecting user assets; regulating unfair trading; stipulating the issuance and redemption obligations of stablecoins; providing special provisions for digital asset derivatives; and establishing a new professional brokerage business system. PANews reported on September 24th that according to Digital Asset, South Korean People's Power Party lawmaker Kim Jae-seop, as a representative, has proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill." This bill is the third industry legislation submitted to the National Assembly and the first proposed by South Korea's largest opposition party regarding the virtual asset industry. The bill includes: defining the concept of digital assets; implementing a business licensing/registration system; regulating governance structures and internal controls; protecting user assets; regulating unfair trading; stipulating the issuance and redemption obligations of stablecoins; providing special provisions for digital asset derivatives; and establishing a new professional brokerage business system.