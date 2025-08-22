South Park Mocks Donald Trump’s Crypto Ties In ‘Sickofancy’ Episode

South Park’s latest episode mocks President Donald Trump’s crypto empire, showing tech leaders lining up in the Oval Office to curry favor with Bitcoin gifts.

Among those parodied in the episode, titled “Sickofancy,” is White House crypto adviser David Sacks, portrayed offering Trump oodles of Bitcoin alongside lookalikes of corporate titans including Microsoft CEO Sundar Pichai.

The episode also features tech CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg lining up to praise Trump.

How Deep Is The Trump Family Into Crypto?

In real life, the Trump family has launched multiple crypto projects, raising questions about whether Trump’s policies are serving the public or his own business.

The family’s biggest project is World Liberty Financial (WLFI), launched in 2024, which created the USD1 stablecoin, backed by cash and US Treasuries. There’s also the $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins, and a Bitcoin mining venture, with frequent news of additional ventures.

$TRUMP earned some $320 million in fees, and the family has brought in another $400 million from World Liberty Financial. Trump himself reported $57.35 million from token sales at World Liberty and disclosed holding 15.75 billion governance tokens in WLFI.

Trump Media has also filed for a blue chip crypto ETF that would comprise 70% Bitcoin, 15% Ethereum, 8% Solana, 5% XRP, and 2% Cronos. Trump’s son Eric is involved in mining company American Bitcoin, which has raised more than $200 million and already mined over 200 Bitcoin this year.

Trump has called himself ”crypto president” and aims to make the US the ”crypto capital of the world.” He has banned the creation of a US central bank digital currency, promoted private stablecoins, and signed the GENIUS Act, which sets national rules for digital assets.

Democrats have voiced strong concerns about what they see as a conflict of interest. Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Angie Craig say Trump’s financial stake makes it hard to trust that regulations will be fair.

Questions grew after a private dinner open to the biggest owners of the $TRUMP token that was attended by crypto leaders including Tron founder Justin Sun. Critics said it was akin to buying access to the US President.

While supporters argue that Trump is making the US a leader in crypto assets, critics say Trump is both setting the rules and profiting from them.

South Park Drew White House Ire

South Park’s 27th season began in late July and has already taken several shots at Trump and his administration, sparking anger from the White House.

It earlier dismissed the show as a “fourth-rate” series that “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years” and is only chasing attention with “uninspired ideas.”

