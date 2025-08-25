‘South Park’ Season 27 Shifts Release Schedule Through September

Cartman in “South Park.” Comedy Central/Paramount+

More delays are planned for Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s South Park Season 27 after two breaks in the first three weeks.

Parker and Stone’s $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global to produce 50 new episodes of South Park and to make Paramount+ its new streaming home was announced on July 23, just in time for the new season’s cable premiere on Comedy Central later in the evening.

Season 27, Episode 1 — the President Donald Trump-skewering Sermon on the ‘Mount — premiered as promised on July 24, but then the show went on a one-week hiatus.

South Park then continued Aug. 6 when the show took aim at Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance with Episode 2 — Got a Nut — before going on hiatus for another week before the premiere of the tech bro-ChatGPT-Trump episode Sickofancy on Comedy Central on Aug. 20.

Now, after a month of guessing when new episodes of South Park would be released, Comedy Central has given some clarity regarding the upcoming schedule. According to The Hollywood Reporter and other publications, South Park Season 27’s episodes will be released every other week, at least through September.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker speak onstage during Comedy Central Adult Animation’s: South Park, Beavis & Butt-Head, Digman! panel at San Diego Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+

When Will The Upcoming Episodes Of ‘South Park’ Be Released?

Unlike the mystery of when viewers would see the second and third episodes of South Park Season 27, Comedy Central has given some clarity to when the next two episodes will air.

Per THR, Comedy Central has announced that the fourth episode of South Park Season 27 will not air until Wednesday, Sept. 3, and after another week break, Season 27, Episode 5 will be released on Sept. 17.

Since the next two episodes of South Park are arriving in two-week intervals, it appears to be a sign that the one week on-one week off pattern will go on all season. If that ends up being the case, then Season 27 of South Park won’t conclude until Nov. 19 on Comedy Central and Nov. 20 on Paramount+, since new episodes don’t stream until the next day.

To date, neither Trey Parker, Matt Stone nor Comedy Central has given a reason for stretching out episode releases to one every two weeks — apart from Comedy Central’s explanation, per THR, that Aug. 13 was reserved to celebrate “South Park Day.” On that day, Comedy Central aired a marathon of South Park favorites, along with interview footage from Parker and Stone from San Diego Comic-Con in July.

