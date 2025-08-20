Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 06:53
DeFi
DEFI$0.001794+4.54%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02707-2.52%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001815-4.52%

TLDR

  • Spain’s tax agency taxed a crypto-backed loan as capital gain, surprising many.

  • The $10.5M tax bill is not on profits but on loan asset movement in DeFi.

  • Spanish tax laws face criticism for taxing DeFi transactions as realized gains.

  • Spain continues tough crypto tax enforcement, sending over 600K warning notices.

A decentralized finance (DeFi) investor in Spain has been handed a $10.5 million tax bill, a move that has raised questions within the crypto community. This tax charge stems from the Spanish tax authority’s decision to classify a crypto-backed loan as taxable gains, a move that some experts believe lacks solid legal grounds.

The investor, who had already declared all crypto transactions and paid $5.84 million in taxes, was hit with the additional charge three years later. Notably, this charge is based on the act of depositing assets into a DeFi protocol to secure a loan, rather than on any realized profits. Critics argue that this is an unprecedented interpretation of tax law, which could have broader implications for future DeFi transactions.

Spain Controversial Taxation of Crypto-backed Loans

According to Spanish news outlet Periodista Digital, the tax agency, Agencia Estatal de Administración Tributaria (AEAT), treated the movement of assets into a DeFi protocol as a capital gain. The loan, which was taken in stablecoins, did not involve selling assets, making it unclear why this transaction was categorized as a taxable event.

A tax advisor quoted in the report expressed concerns about the decision, calling it an interpretation without a solid foundation in Spanish or European tax laws. The advisor noted that moving assets into a protocol should not be treated as realizing gains, as the transaction did not result in any economic benefit or a change in the investor’s net worth.

“From any economic or legal perspective, this is not income,” the advisor explained. The investor did not sell assets but simply used them as collateral for a loan, making the tax bill all the more contentious.

Growing Strain of Crypto Tax Enforcement in Spain

This move by AEAT comes amid growing scrutiny of cryptocurrency-related activities in Spain. The country has been actively enforcing crypto tax laws in recent years, with the tax agency sending out over 600,000 warning notices to crypto holders for the 2023 fiscal year.

These notices serve as a reminder for citizens to report their crypto assets and pay taxes accordingly.

Under the current system, the AEAT has access to seize crypto holdings if taxpayers fail to meet their obligations. This has created a challenging environment for crypto investors, who now face the risk of hefty penalties for what they may perceive as normal DeFi activity.

Challenges with Tax Appeals and the Lack of Legal Recourse

While the tax bill has raised concerns, the issue of recourse is also a major point of contention. In cases of tax disputes, Spain’s first line of appeal is the Tribunal Económico-Administrativo Central (TEAC), an administrative body under the Ministry of Finance.

However, this tribunal has been criticized for not meeting European Union standards of judicial independence, as it is directly appointed and controlled by the government.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) had previously ruled that the TEAC is not an independent court, adding complexity to the appeal process. For investors facing high tax bills like this one, navigating the appeal system may prove difficult, particularly if they believe the tax agency has made an error.

The post Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

The intelligent agent is like a digital assistant that can remember its interactions with users. It can perfectly demonstrate the three core characteristics of NFT: exclusivity, improvability and property traceability.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-1.35%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4666-2.99%
Wink
LIKE$0.011448-3.86%
Share
PANews2025/03/27 13:40
Share
Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02188-12.19%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016961-7.85%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Share
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.445-5.48%
RealLink
REAL$0.05085-0.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014-1.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Share

Trending News

More

NFT is more than just digital art: Will smart agents be the next trend?

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Crypto Portfolio Must Haves: Remittix, Chainlink, and Pi Coin Highlighted by Experts