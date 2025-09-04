Spheron Launches Ongoing $SPON Buyback Program With First Token Burn

Singapore, Singapore, September 4th, 2025, Chainwire

Spheron, a community-powered compute stack for AI, announced the successful execution of its first $SPON token buyback and burn under its Secure Compute program. This move is part of Spheron’s wider mission to create a deflationary cycle that strengthens the token as network adoption grows.

As part of this first cycle, Spheron bought back 0.625% of the total $SPON supply for $500K at an $80M FDV (Fully Diluted Value) from its compute providers, which will be permanently burned once the tokens are received. Moving forward, Spheron’s Secure Compute Flywheel model directly connects network activity and compute demand with token scarcity, consistently executing token buybacks with network revenues and subsequently burning tokens to ensure long-term stability and profitability.

Spheron’s Secure Compute mechanism works by having providers collateralize GPUs with $SPON and offer subsidized rates to users. During periods of high demand, surplus margins are generated and used by the Spheron Foundation to buy back $SPON at or above its launch floor value. All repurchased tokens are permanently burned, creating deflationary pressure that strengthens the token as network adoption grows.

With over 44,000+ nodes, $100M+ in distributed compute, $16M ARR, and a global community of more than 400,000 members, Spheron continues to set the standard for decentralized AI infrastructure. The $SPON token remains at the heart of this ecosystem, serving as the medium for transactions, governance, and now, a deflationary asset strengthened by network adoption.

This buyback-and-burn marks the beginning of a recurring cycle that ensures providers are rewarded, users gain affordable compute, and token holders benefit from a shrinking supply. It reinforces Spheron’s long-term vision of a community-owned, sustainable, and self-reinforcing compute economy.

About Spheron

Spheron Network is building the world’s largest community-powered compute stack for AI, Web3, and agentic apps—decentralized, verifiable, and owned by builders, not the cloud. Powering industry leaders such as Gensyn, Kuzco, Open Gradient, and Sentient, Spheron is fueling a new wave of on-chain AI and compute infrastructure.

Spheron isn’t just a compute protocol. It’s the only decentralized AI infra stack that comes battle-tested with real products, real customers, and real revenue—all owned and powered by the community. With 44,000+ nodes across 170+ geos, the network boasts $100M+ in distributed compute and is growing fast.

Website | Fizz node | X | Github | Discord | LinkedIn | YouTube

Contact

Co-Founder

Prashant Maurya

[email protected]

