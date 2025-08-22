Spurs Add Former NBA All-Star To Coaching Staff

SAN ANTONIO, TX – NOVEMBER 23: Interim Head coach Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs confers with Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle #5 late in the second half in game against the Golden State Warriors at Frost Bank Center on November 23, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs are hiring Rashard Lewis as a player development coach. That’s per a report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The two-time NBA All-Star worked with the organization’s Summer League team earlier this offseason.

Lewis had previously spent time as an assistant coach for the Detroit Pistons. Raised in Houston, Texas, he now returns to his home state.

In his player development role on head coach Mitch Johnson’s staff, Lewis can help mold a talented young roster. San Antonio has a team capable of ascending from failing to reach the postseason to NBA title contention in the upcoming campaign.

While that centers around burgeoning star Victor Wembanyama, flanking him are a pair of top-five picks from the last two drafts. Stephon Castle went fourth overall in 2024. He’ll now share the backcourt with this year’s second-overall selection, Dylan Harper. The former Rutgers star impressed in his time at Summer League.

There are also veterans like former All-Star De’Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson, former lottery picks Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan, and rookie Carter Bryant, who also fits that description. The latter has the potential to become a defensive menace quickly.

As the Spurs aim to pole vault up the standings, they bolstered their options at center, acquiring a pair of former Boston Celtics, Luke Kornet and Kelly Olynyk.

While the Western Conference runs through the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who could defy the CBA’s intentions, San Antonio could turn this into one of the league’s next great rivalries.

What Rashard Lewis brings to the Spurs

Having been a member of the Miami Heat’s 2013 title team, Lewis brings championship experience that can aid the development of a young core. He also demonstrated the maturity to arrive on the NBA scene out of high school and carve out a 16-year playing career.

The six-foot-10 forward was a dynamic offensive scoring threat. That can prove beneficial to Wembanyama and his veteran teammates in the frontcourt, like Harrison Barnes and Kelly Olynyk. His arrival could also help Vassell take the next step forward in his career.

Lewis spent multiple seasons as a top-scoring option offensively. In each campaign from 2004-05 through 2006-07, he generated over 20 points per contest. He finished with career averages of 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals. He appeared in 1049 games and started in 842.

Lewis had to figure out how to make it as a second-round draft pick coming out of high school. He evolved into a multi-time All-Star. He’s been an integral part of teams that were consistent contenders for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. He was also on a team that reached the NBA mountaintop.

All of those experiences and the lessons they taught Lewis can now be passed down to a Spurs team with the talent to start competing for championships as soon as this year.