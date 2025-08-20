Stablecoin Giant Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines As Strategic Advisor For US Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

Advertisement





Tether, the crypto firm behind the USDT stablecoin, has hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director, Bo Hines, as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and U.S. strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s largest financial market.

Bo Hines Joins Tether As U.S. Strategy Advisor

According to a Tuesday announcement, Hines will collaborate with Tether’s leadership team to “shape and execute the company’s U.S. market entry.” This will include “cultivating constructive relationships” with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino postulated in a statement. “His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world.”

Tether issues the crypto industry’s largest stablecoin, USDT, which currently boasts a circulating supply of over $167 billion, CoinGecko data shows.

What Hines’ Appointment Means For Tether

Hines previously served in President Donald Trump’s administration, only leaving the post in early August after seven months. During his tenure, he worked on projects to promote digital asset innovation, including plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Under his leadership, the White House Crypto Council published a comprehensive report proposing a regulatory action plan for crypto assets in the US — which pundits criticised for not providing more details on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

“During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Hines stated.

“I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment, helping to deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market — one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system,” Hines added.

The move comes as Tether has shared plans to enter the U.S. market and comply with new federal laws for stablecoins under the newly passed GENIUS stablecoin Act. Paolo Ardoino earlier hinted at plans to introduce a U.S.-specific stablecoin. They will also ensure its flagship USDT remains fully compliant under the “foreign issuer” pathway of the GENIUS legislation.

The stablecoin behemoth has already reinvested roughly $5 billion in the US economy. Hines’ appointment seeks to “reinforce” this commitment and alignment to the US market, the Tuesday announcement noted.