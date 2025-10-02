Starlynk, Changer.ae, and Quantoz expand global stablecoin payments with Shanghai Tang partnership

Starlynk, Changer.ae, and Quantoz Payments are partnering to launch cross-border stablecoin payment corridors, with Shanghai Tang joining the initiative as the first international retailer to accept EURQ and USDQ for in-store and online purchases.

Summary New payment corridors span Europe, Asia, and the UAE for both retail and corporate clients.

Changer.ae and Quantoz create the first regulated UAE-Europe stablecoin corridor with custody, conversion, and escrow services.

Shanghai Tang becomes the first international retailer to accept EURQ and USDQ for physical and online purchases.

Starlynk Group, Changer.ae, and Quantoz Payments have announced a series of strategic partnerships aimed at expanding global cross-border stablecoin payments.

As per the MOUs, Starlynk and Changer.ae will provide AED on/off-ramp services, enabling regulated, compliant stablecoin settlements in key markets including Asia, the Middle East, and other Muslim-majority countries. Meanwhile, Starlynk and Quantoz will integrate their infrastructures to improve liquidity and circulation of MiCA-compliant stablecoins, developing cross-border corridors connecting Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Additionally, Changer.ae and Quantoz are creating the first regulated UAE-Europe corridor for stablecoin-based trade and treasury solutions, combining Changer.ae’s regulated custody, conversion, and escrow services with Quantoz’s electronic money and stablecoin infrastructure.

“Enterprises need compliant, end-to-end rails between local currencies and regulated stablecoins. With these MOUs, we are pairing AED on/off-ramps, custody, and escrow with settlement, allowing importers, exporters, and merchants to move value between the UAE and Europe with speed, clarity, and robust compliance,” said Hao Wang, CEO of Changer.ae.

Building on the cross-border payment corridors established by Starlynk and Quantoz, luxury lifestyle brand Shanghai Tang has become the first international retailer to accept stablecoin payments. Through this collaboration, customers can now use EURQ and USDQ in select boutiques and e-commerce platforms across Hong Kong, Singapore, Europe, and the U.S.

“We are proud that our stablecoin usage is continuing to expand and being adopted as means of exchange. With Starlynk and Changer we aim to turn our regulated digital money into practical payment rails, and with Shanghai Tang we are literally taking this to the shop floor and checkout. EURQ and USDQ can now help merchants and enterprises settle faster and cheaper with more transparency and choice,” said Arnoud Star Busmann, CEO of Quantoz Payments.