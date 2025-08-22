State Street Joins JPMorgan Digital Debt Platform as First External Custodian

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 18:34
State Street Corp. has become the first external custodian to operate on JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Digital Debt Platform, a blockchain-enabled service that issues, trades and manages digitized debt instruments. The move allows State Street to provide custody for blockchain-based debt securities to its institutional client base, extending the bank’s existing custody and servicing franchise into digital assets.

JPMorgan launched the Digital Debt Platform in 2023 as part of its broader Onyx blockchain initiative, aiming to streamline settlement and increase transparency in fixed-income markets. By adding a third-party custodian, the platform now offers institutions a choice beyond JPMorgan’s own custody services, potentially broadening adoption of tokenized bonds and other digital debt products.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/tradfi-and-fintech/state-street-joins-jpmorgan-digital-debt-platform-first-external-custodian-274e196a

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
