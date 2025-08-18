Strategy increased its holdings by 430 BTC, bringing its total holdings to over 629,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 18th that Strategy announced it had increased its holdings by 430 bitcoins at an average price of $119,666, for a total investment of approximately $51.4 million. As of August 17, 2025, the company's bitcoin holdings reached 629,376, with a total investment cost of approximately $46.15 billion and an average purchase price of $73,320. The company's bitcoin investment return so far in 2025 has reached 25.1%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.