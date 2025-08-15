Strategy Makes It Official—Legal Name Switch Hints at Bigger Moves

Strategy Inc. (Nasdaq: MSTR/STRK/STRF/STRD/STRC) announced on Aug. 14 that it has officially changed its legal name from Microstrategy Inc. to Strategy Inc., effective Aug. 11, 2025. This formal transition completes the rebranding initiative first unveiled on Feb. 5, 2025, and solidifies the company’s identity as the world’s first and largest bitcoin treasury enterprise. Despite the name change, the firm confirmed that its corporate structure and CUSIP numbers remain unchanged, while its securities continue trading under their existing ticker symbols. Strategy remains dedicated to accumulating bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset using equity, debt proceeds, and operating cash flow. Additionally, it offers diverse exposure to digital assets via equity and fixed-income securities. Alongside this financial strategy, the company also provides advanced AI-driven enterprise analytics software. With its “Intelligence Everywhere” vision, Strategy Inc. positions itself at the nexus of digital asset management and enterprise technology innovation.