Stray Kids Beat BTS’s All-Time Record

Stray Kids debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with Karma, the group’s seventh leader, breaking a tie with BTS for the most chart-toppers among K-pop acts. NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Changbin, I.N., Han, Felix, Lee Know, Seungmin, Hyunjin and Bang Chan of Stray Kids attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Stray Kids are back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week. The South Korean boy band’s new album Karma debuts atop the list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the United States with one of the largest launches of the year.

Stray Kids are accustomed to leading the Billboard 200 whenever a new project arrives, but this one is special, as it helps the superstars break out of a tie with another K-pop favorite and make history.

Seventh Billboard 200 No. 1 for Stray Kids

Karma is Stray Kids’ seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200. That figure is now the most leaders among all K-pop acts in the history of the albums roster.

Stray Kids’ Perfect Track Record

All seven of Stray Kids’ entries on the Billboard 200 have debuted at No. 1, and the band has a flawless chart record. The troupe’s rulers include Oddinary, Maxident, 5-Star, Rock-Star, Ate, Hop, and now Karma.

Stray Kids Pass BTS

Before Karma, Stray Kids were tied with BTS, as both acts had managed six No. 1s on the Billboard. BTS’s champions include Love Yourself: Tear, Love Yourself: Answer, Map of the Soul: Persona, Map of the Soul: 7, Be, and Proof. On top of those six champions, BTS also reached the top 10 with Love Yourself: Her, which peaked at No. 7, and more recently with Permission to Dance on Stage – Live. That set, the group’s first live offering, arrived at No. 10 this summer.

BTS is expected to release new music in early 2026 and could catch up again at that point. Stray Kids could also extend its lead, as the group usually issues more than one project per year.

A Massive Debut Week for Karma

Karma launches at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 313,000 equivalent units. The set also dominates the Top Album Sales chart, with 296,000 pure purchases in its first frame, according to Luminate.

Few Other K-Pop Acts Have Reached the Summit

Only one other K-pop act has more than one Billboard 200 leader: Ateez, with just two to its credit. Blackpink, NewJeans, SuperM, Tomorrow X Together, and Twice have all managed to top the chart just once.