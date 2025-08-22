SWIFT Tests XRP and Hedera – $150 Trillion Payment Network Could Be Blockchain’s Biggest Win Yet

Fintech

Global payments leader SWIFT has quietly begun testing Ripple’s XRP Ledger and Hedera Hashgraph, signaling one of the strongest moves yet by traditional finance toward integrating blockchain into cross-border transactions.

The trials are designed to determine whether these networks can be adapted to existing banking infrastructure under ISO 20022 standards — the same messaging system that underpins global finance.

Testing the Future of Payments

By experimenting with XRP and HBAR, SWIFT is essentially exploring whether next-generation digital ledgers can be merged with its legacy rails, which currently handle over $150 trillion in cross-border transfers annually. While the institution hasn’t committed to adopting any single blockchain, the fact that XRP and Hedera were selected highlights their growing importance in the conversation about faster, cheaper, and more sustainable global payments.

XRP, already recognized for its strong banking ties and lightning-fast settlement speeds of about 1,500 transactions per second, has long been viewed as a contender for institutional adoption. Hedera’s hashgraph technology, meanwhile, offers throughput exceeding 10,000 transactions per second with minimal energy use — features that could make it highly attractive for enterprise-grade tokenization and asset transfers.

Potential Multi-Trillion-Dollar Exposure

For investors, the implications are massive. Even a sliver of SWIFT’s transaction flow moving onto blockchain rails could generate unprecedented demand for tokens like XRP and HBAR. “The integration of ISO 20022 with digital assets is not just about compatibility, it’s about setting the standard for the next phase of global finance,” one analyst noted.

Despite the news, market reactions were muted. XRP slipped 0.67% to $2.88, while HBAR dipped 1.14% to $0.2338 at press time, reflecting broader market consolidation.

Institutions and Regulators Closing In on Blockchain

The timing of SWIFT’s experiments coincides with growing institutional and regulatory momentum around digital currencies. In Asia, Hong Kong has launched a stablecoin lab, while China is reportedly weighing yuan-backed stablecoins despite its ongoing ban on crypto trading. In the U.S., the Securities and Exchange Commission recently unveiled “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative aimed at clarifying digital asset classifications and paving the way for blockchain’s integration into traditional markets.

Why This Matters

SWIFT’s cautious but proactive approach shows how seriously traditional finance is taking blockchain. The organization’s tests could lay the groundwork for interoperable financial systems that blend the speed of decentralized ledgers with the trust and compliance of existing banking frameworks.

While it remains unclear whether XRP or Hedera will win long-term adoption, the fact that both are being considered by SWIFT places them in a small group of networks with genuine institutional backing. For the crypto industry, this marks another step away from speculative hype and toward real-world financial integration.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories







Next article