Syndika Partners with Chainwire to Amplify Builder-First, Compliance-Driven Web3 Ventures

Syndika, the Web3 Venture Studio and Founders’ syndicate renowned for its trust-first, compliance-driven approach to building startups, today announced a strategic partnership with Chainwire, the leading crypto-native press release distribution platform. Through this collaboration, Syndika portfolio companies will gain exclusive access to discounted and tailor-made Chainwire PR distribution packages, helping them scale visibility as fast as they scale execution.

Syndika was founded to solve a critical problem in Web3: too many founders have been burned by low-quality providers, fake advisors, and outright scams. The firm differentiates itself not only by offering core end-to-end capabilities — from venture studio support to technology, tokenomics, and compliance — but also by building a collaborative ecosystem of Web3 leaders.

With more than 60 team members, 85+ projects taken from concept to reality, and a portfolio of 40+ companies valued at over $1 billion, Syndika has become a trusted hub where founders, CEOs, and co-founders connect with the expertise, resources, and peer support they need to scale successfully.

Chainwire has become the undisputed leader in crypto PR distribution, trusted by over 2,000 clients and powering more than 10,000 press releases across top-tier Web3 outlets. With instant syndication, live reporting dashboards, and guaranteed pickup across influential media, Chainwire gives founders and funds an unmatched ability to validate traction and engage global audiences.

Exclusive Perks for Syndika Members

Through this partnership, Syndika portfolio companies and members will receive:

10% off all Chainwire distribution packages .

. A personal PR account manager to optimize campaign copy, timing, and impact.

to optimize campaign copy, timing, and impact. Priority editorial queueing for faster campaign distribution.

for faster campaign distribution. Complimentary performance reviews with insights to optimize future launches.

with insights to optimize future launches. Custom packages with tailored pricing and the ability to hand-pick select publishers.

About Syndika

Syndika is a Web3 Venture Studio and Founders’ syndicate that excels at investing in and nurturing Web3 startups, utilizing exceptional technology, economic, and cybersecurity capabilities. Learn more at https://syndika.co.

About Chainwire

Chainwire is the leading crypto-native PR distribution platform, integrated with over 100 top crypto media outlets and supporting 25 regional PR bundles. Purpose-built for Web3, it enables guaranteed, same-day publication with multilingual reach, homepage visibility, and real-time performance tracking. Trusted by 2,000+ companies, Chainwire has distributed more than 10,000 press releases globally.

Contact

Alon Keren

[email protected]

