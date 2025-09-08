Syndika Partners with Chainwire to Amplify Builder-First, Compliance-Driven Web3 Ventures

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/08 21:00
Telcoin
TEL$0,005162-%0,27
IMG 8655 1757332965SoquPzNpvA

Tel Aviv, Israel, September 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Syndika, the Web3 Venture Studio and Founders’ syndicate renowned for its trust-first, compliance-driven approach to building startups, today announced a strategic partnership with Chainwire, the leading crypto-native press release distribution platform. Through this collaboration, Syndika portfolio companies will gain exclusive access to discounted and tailor-made Chainwire PR distribution packages, helping them scale visibility as fast as they scale execution.

Syndika was founded to solve a critical problem in Web3: too many founders have been burned by low-quality providers, fake advisors, and outright scams. The firm differentiates itself not only by offering core end-to-end capabilities — from venture studio support to technology, tokenomics, and compliance — but also by building a collaborative ecosystem of Web3 leaders.

With more than 60 team members, 85+ projects taken from concept to reality, and a portfolio of 40+ companies valued at over $1 billion, Syndika has become a trusted hub where founders, CEOs, and co-founders connect with the expertise, resources, and peer support they need to scale successfully.

Chainwire has become the undisputed leader in crypto PR distribution, trusted by over 2,000 clients and powering more than 10,000 press releases across top-tier Web3 outlets. With instant syndication, live reporting dashboards, and guaranteed pickup across influential media, Chainwire gives founders and funds an unmatched ability to validate traction and engage global audiences.

Exclusive Perks for Syndika Members

Through this partnership, Syndika portfolio companies and members will receive:

  • 10% off all Chainwire distribution packages.
  • A personal PR account manager to optimize campaign copy, timing, and impact.
  • Priority editorial queueing for faster campaign distribution.
  • Complimentary performance reviews with insights to optimize future launches.
  • Custom packages with tailored pricing and the ability to hand-pick select publishers.

About Syndika

Syndika is a Web3 Venture Studio and Founders’ syndicate that excels at investing in and nurturing Web3 startups, utilizing exceptional technology, economic, and cybersecurity capabilities. Learn more at https://syndika.co.

About Chainwire

Chainwire is the leading crypto-native PR distribution platform, integrated with over 100 top crypto media outlets and supporting 25 regional PR bundles. Purpose-built for Web3, it enables guaranteed, same-day publication with multilingual reach, homepage visibility, and real-time performance tracking. Trusted by 2,000+ companies, Chainwire has distributed more than 10,000 press releases globally. 

Contact

Alon Keren
[email protected]

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

PANews reported on September 8th that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that the Polkadot and Kusama networks are transitioning from the current Relay Chain networks to the Asset Hub network. Coinbase will support this migration, and users of KSM and DOT tokens from the Relay Chain networks will be automatically migrated to the Asset Hub network. Kusama is expected to upgrade on October 7, 2025, and Polkadot on November 4, 2025. Prior to the migration: Kusama's send and receive functions will be temporarily disabled from October 6th to 8th; Polkadot's send and receive functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th; and Polkadot's staking and unstaking functions will be disabled from November 3rd to 5th.
Kusama
KSM$15,41-%0,32
Suilend
SEND$0,5669+%1,39
Polkadot
DOT$4,06+%2,29
Share
PANews2025/09/08 22:35
Share
HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

HYPE Coin has rapidly gained traction as a standout altcoin, making waves in the cryptocurrency arena. This surge can largely be attributed to the profound impact of social media, which has significantly bolstered its upward trajectory.Continue Reading:HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz
Waves
WAVES$1,1235+%0,90
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51,37+%8,12
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006298-%0,66
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 21:28
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51,37+%8,12
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004874+%3,28
DeepBook
DEEP$0,139051+%7,25
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase will support the transition of Polkadot and Kusama networks from the current relay chain network to the Asset Hub network.

HYPE Coin Soars on Social Media Buzz

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

With XRP’s Price Forecast Rising to $4, Investors Are Flocking to Profitable Mining, Earning $6,700 Daily.

Benchmark: Bakkt receives a "buy" rating with a target price of $13 as it restarts its business with a new strategy