Tassat Names Glen Sussman CEO as Firm Eyes Next Stage of Institutional Growth

Blockchain payments provider Tassat Group has appointed its president and chief strategy officer Glen Sussman as its new chief executive officer, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

Sussman, who joined Tassat in 2021, will succeed outgoing CEO Zain Saidin. Saidin will remain on the company’s board and take on a new role as senior adviser, supporting Tassat’s institutional growth strategy, the firm said.

During Sussman’s time with the firm, he helped launch its flagship products.

That includes Lynq, a real-time, interest-bearing settlement network for digital asset institutions, built with Arca Labs and tZERO, as well as the Digital Interbank Network, the first U.S. tokenized deposit network operating within the regulatory perimeter, Tassat said.

The leadership change comes as Tassat looks to expand the footprint of Lynq, which it describes as a fully integrated settlement platform underpinned by “interest-in-transit” intellectual property.

The company said it expects to hit key development milestones in the months ahead as it works to broaden access and increase adoption among institutional partners.

“Tassat is uniquely positioned to power the next chapter of market infrastructure,” Sussman said in the release.

“We look forward to deploying solutions that accelerate the adoption of stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and digital asset securities, while delivering compliant, institutional-grade infrastructure to drive the future of regulated finance,” he added.