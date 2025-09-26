TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) Stock: Explodes 6.12% as Company Exceeds Revenue Expectations

TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) saw a remarkable rise in its stock price, gaining 6.12% in the day’s trading session. The stock closed at $159.54, and after hours, it saw a slight increase to $159.69, reflecting a modest 0.09% gain.
This surge comes as the company exceeded its revenue expectations for the fiscal third quarter of 2025, marking a strong performance in a challenging market.
In the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2025, TD SYNNEX reported revenue of $15.7 billion, marking a 6.6% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue performance surpassed the high end of its initial outlook, driven by growth across its portfolios. Notably, on a constant currency basis, revenue grew by 4.4%, with both the Advanced Solutions and Endpoint Solutions segments contributing to the growth.
Non-GAAP gross billings reached $22.7 billion, a 12.1% year-over-year increase. This exceeded expectations as well, highlighting a strong demand for TD SYNNEX’s services and products. Gross profit amounted to $1.13 billion, up from $961 million a year earlier, demonstrating a solid margin expansion driven by an improved product mix.
TD SYNNEX’s earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $2.74, a 31.7% increase compared to $2.08 in the previous year. The company’s non-GAAP EPS also saw impressive growth, reaching $3.58 compared to $2.86 a year ago. These results reflect a robust operational performance, fueled by effective cost control measures and strong execution in the market.
The company’s non-GAAP operating income increased by 20.9%, reaching $474.9 million, reflecting a steady improvement in operational efficiency. TD SYNNEX reported an operating margin of 3.0%, up from 2.7% in the same period last year. These positive financial metrics highlight the company’s ability to scale efficiently while maintaining profitability.
TD SYNNEX reported strong growth across its global regions. Revenue in the Americas rose 2.0%, with gross billings increasing by 9.0%. In Europe, revenue grew by 12.7%, while the Asia-Pacific and Japan region experienced the highest growth, with a 20.4% increase in revenue.
Patrick Zammit, CEO of TD SYNNEX, attributed the company’s strong results to the execution of its differentiated go-to-market strategy and its extensive global portfolio. He emphasized that these factors helped the company deliver record results in non-GAAP gross billings and diluted EPS, even in a challenging business environment.
TD SYNNEX’s commitment to returning value to shareholders was evident in the $210 million returned through share repurchases and dividends. With strong results and a positive outlook for the next quarter, TD SYNNEX remains focused on maintaining its momentum in the coming months
