Telegram founder reflects on arrest anniversary: French authorities find no evidence of wrongdoing, appeal date unknown

PANews reported on August 25th that, according to The Block, Telegram founder Pavel Durov has posted a message recalling his arrest by French authorities a year ago, claiming that they have yet to find any evidence of wrongdoing. "Arresting the CEO of a major platform for the actions of its users is not only unprecedented, but also legally and logically absurd," he wrote. "A year later, the 'criminal investigation' against me still struggles to find any fault with me or Telegram." "A year after this bizarre arrest, I still have to return to France every 14 days, with no date for an appeal in sight."

Durov was arrested on August 24, 2024, and subsequently charged with 12 counts related to crimes facilitated by Telegram, ranging from money laundering to the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Durov is formally under investigation for these charges.