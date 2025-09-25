The post Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3. Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app. From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts. The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day. NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins. These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items. NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential. An Opportunity for Digital Culture Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day. Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker… The post Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3. Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app. From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts. The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day. NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins. These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items. NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential. An Opportunity for Digital Culture Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day. Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker…

Telegram Launches NFT Stickers on TON Blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:27
Telegram, the renowned messaging platform with over 900 million active monthly users, takes a decisive step into the world of Web3.

Starting today, thanks to the Sticker Pack initiative, NFT stickers are officially available on TON Blockchain. This innovation transforms one of the most loved and used tools by Telegram users into true digital assets: rare, ownable, and tradable directly within the app.

From Pavel Durov’s Vision to Reality

The idea of bringing stickers into the world of NFTs was anticipated by Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, during TOKEN2049 in Dubai in April 2024. Until today, ownership on Telegram was limited to elements like usernames, anonymous numbers, and gifts.

The arrival of NFT stickers represents the natural evolution of this strategy, offering users a new way to express identity and community belonging, with the possibility of truly owning the symbols they use every day.

NFT Stickers: What Changes for Users

With the official launch, users can now mint limited edition stickers created by artists and communities from all over Web3, including well-known names like BAYC and Pudgy Penguins.

These stickers can be transformed into NFTs on TON Blockchain, thus becoming unique and tradable digital items.

NFT stickers are accessible directly in the app via Sticker Pack or through Getgems, the largest NFT marketplace on TON. The sticker market on TON was already buzzing: just in the last month, the trading volume grew by 8%, reaching 1.6 million dollars. With this new feature, the growth prospects are exponential.

An Opportunity for Digital Culture

Stickers have always been one of the most powerful tools for communication on Telegram, exchanged millions of times every day.

Bringing them on-chain opens the doors to one of the largest potential waves of NFT adoption ever seen so far. As Alex T., Head of Growth at Sticker Pack, points out, the TON community has long been asking for this innovation, and the moment has finally arrived.

> “Stickers are much more than simple images: they are cultural artifacts that unite communities under shared symbols. We believe that NFT stickers should be integrated directly into Telegram, just as is already the case for usernames, gifts, and anonymous numbers. Today’s launch is a fundamental step towards this vision.”

Collaborations and New Frontiers

Sticker Pack has already announced significant collaborations coming up, including a collection created by one of the leading Hollywood studios. At the same time, a platform designed for creators is in development, which will allow new audiences to engage in the TON Web3 ecosystem and contribute to the revival of the global NFT market.

The tokenization of stickers follows the success achieved with the tokenization of gifts on Telegram, which had already led to a surge in volumes in the secondary market. Now, with stickers available on-chain, many in the TON community believe that Telegram is ready for its next big moment in the world of NFTs.

NFT Stickers: A New Way to Experience the Community

The introduction of NFT stickers is not just a technological matter, but represents a cultural shift. Users can finally own and trade the symbols that represent their digital identity, strengthening the sense of belonging and active participation in Telegram communities.

The possibility of minting existing stickers and transforming them into NFTs puts the power directly in the hands of users, who become protagonists in the creation and dissemination of new digital cultural trends. This creator-first approach promises to attract artists, brands, and communities from all over the world, bringing Telegram and TON Blockchain to the center of the Web3 scene.

The Future of Stickers on Telegram

The stated goal is to fully integrate NFT stickers into the Telegram experience, making them an essential component of the platform, on par with usernames and gifts. With the support of major international IPs and an increasingly engaged community, Telegram is preparing to lead a new era of NFT adoption on a global scale.

The launch of NFT stickers thus marks a historic moment for Telegram and the world of digital messaging, paving the way for new forms of expression, ownership, and exchange at the heart of online communities.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/24/telegram-launches-nft-stickers-on-ton-blockchain-a-new-era-for-digital-culture/

