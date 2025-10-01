Templar, billed as the first Cypher Lending Protocol, went live on mainnet, enabling bitcoin holders to borrow U.S. dollar–pegged stablecoins against native BTC without relying on banks, exchanges, or centralized intermediaries. The protocol uses MPC (multi-party computation) and immutable, non-upgradable smart contracts to prevent freezing, seizure, or rehypothecation of collateral, and requires no wrapping, bridging, […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/templar-launches-mainnet-offering-permissionless-bitcoin-backed-lending-without-trusted-third-parties/