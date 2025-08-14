Tether adds native Bitcoin Lightning support to wallet development kit

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/14 23:46
Bitcoin
BTC$113,276.46-2.57%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00726-0.81%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02611-4.14%

Tether just gave developers a shortcut to the Bitcoin economy. By embedding Lightspark’s Lightning infrastructure into its Wallet Development Kit, it’s now possible to launch self-custodial wallets with native fast BTC transactions from day one.

Summary
  • Tether has integrated Lightspark’s Bitcoin Lightning infrastructure into its open-source Wallet Development Kit, enabling instant BTC and stablecoin payments in self-custodial wallets.
  • The update removes the need for separate systems for on-chain and Lightning transactions, offering developers a single API for faster deployment.

USDT issuer Tether announced on August 14 a direct integration of Lightspark’s Bitcoin Lightning Network tools into its open-source Wallet Development Kit, effectively bundling instant BTC payments with its existing stablecoin and token support.

The move, developed in collaboration with Lightspark, the David Marcus-led fintech firm specializing in Lightning infrastructure, eliminates the need for developers to stitch together disparate systems for on-chain and Lightning transactions.

Instead, wallets built using WDK can now handle both through a single stateless API, sidestepping the technical hurdles that have historically slowed Lightning adoption, Tether said.

The Lightning integration: What it means for developers

The integration gives developers more than just faster Bitcoin transactions. It provides a complete framework for building next-generation financial applications. Lightspark’s infrastructure, now embedded directly into Tether’s WDK, handles routing, liquidity management, and compliance layers, effectively turning what was once a complex engineering challenge into a plug-and-play feature.

Businesses integrating WDK can now offer instant Bitcoin micropayments alongside stablecoin transactions without maintaining their own Lightning nodes or navigating the network’s operational nuances.

Ardoino’s vision extends beyond payments. He describes a future where WDK enables machines in Tether’s QVAC ecosystem to autonomously transact using Lightning-settled Bitcoin or USDT, blurring the lines between financial infrastructure and AI-driven automation.

At its core, WDK is a modular toolkit designed to abstract away the complexities of blockchain integration. Developers can embed non-custodial wallets supporting Bitcoin, USDT, and even gold-backed XAUT into apps with minimal coding, while the soon-to-be fully open-sourced codebase invites broader experimentation.

The Lightning addition is particularly strategic. While stablecoins dominate efficiency-focused use cases, Bitcoin’s censorship-resistant properties remain unique. By merging both into a single API, Tether is positioning WDK as a neutral foundation for applications where speed and sovereignty matter equally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise