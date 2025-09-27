Tether Appoints Ex-Google Executive Benjamin Habbel as Chief Business Officer



Tony Kim



Tether, the company behind the world’s most utilized stablecoin, has appointed Benjamin Habbel as its new Chief Business Officer (CBO). This strategic decision aims to propel Tether into its next phase of global growth and portfolio expansion. The announcement was made on September 24, 2025, according to Tether.

Benjamin Habbel’s Career and Experience

Habbel brings a wealth of experience from both the technology and finance sectors. Previously, he served as CEO of Limestone Capital, where he managed a robust alternative asset firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. His tenure at Limestone Capital involved overseeing various funds and companies, which employed more than 500 staff globally. His career also includes significant roles at Google, where he contributed to the growth of Android and Google Maps, and helped launch major products for Google Search.

In addition to his role at Tether, Habbel holds board positions at several companies, including Limestone Capital AG and Aethos AG, where he provides strategic advice on growth and operations.

Tether’s Strategic Vision

As CBO, Habbel is tasked with leading Tether’s organizational growth, finance, investments, and portfolio expansion. His role will also involve working closely with Tether’s portfolio companies to bolster their growth and enable them to achieve their strategic goals. Tether’s current portfolio spans various sectors, including AI, telecommunications, Bitcoin mining, cloud computing, and digital assets, highlighting its commitment to long-term infrastructure development in the digital asset economy.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, expressed confidence in Habbel’s leadership, emphasizing Tether’s mission to build resilient infrastructure and advance financial sovereignty. Ardoino stated, “With Benjamin’s leadership and expertise, I’m confident we’ll continue to strengthen this foundation and accelerate Tether’s evolution into a global technology and financial leader.”

Commitment to Innovation and Stability

Tether’s decision to appoint Habbel underscores its commitment to transparency, resilience, and innovation. The company aims to maintain the USD₮ as the most stable and trusted digital dollar, while continuing to disrupt legacy financial systems with its pioneering approach.

Benjamin Habbel’s appointment is seen as a significant move in Tether’s ongoing efforts to expand its influence and capabilities within the global financial landscape, leveraging his extensive experience in technology and finance to drive the company forward.

Image source: Shutterstock



