Tether denies exiting Uruguayan crypto mining project due to debt

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Cointelegraph , Tether denied withdrawing from a local crypto mining project due to a dispute with Uruguayan state-owned power company UTE over a debt of approximately $ 4.8 million. Tether stated that the reports did not accurately reflect the actual situation and that the local operator was currently negotiating with the government to resolve the outstanding debt. Previous media reports indicated that UTE had cut off power to Tether 's mining facility due to unpaid electricity bills of approximately $ 2 million. Tether also owed Tether approximately $ 2.8 million in other projects. Tether stated that it would continue to evaluate the best path forward in Uruguay and the region.