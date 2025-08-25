Thailand Police arrest key suspect in $50M crypto-to-gold laundering ring

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/25 17:20
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032-23.80%

Police in Thailand have arrested a South Korean national who is suspected of laundering more than $50 million worth of illicit cryptocurrency for scammers by converting it to Gold.

Summary
  • Han, a South Korean national, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
  • In just three months, Han allegedly converted $47 million in USDT to Gold.

The 33-year-old suspect, who was identified as Han, was detained at the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand on Aug. 23. Han allegedly played a central role in laundering funds for call centre scam gangs by acting as a financial conduit in a cross-border operation that used crypto to buy gold bars, per local media reports.

Thailand police uncover crypto-to-gold laundering scheme

According to authorities, crypto wallets linked to Han processed over 47 million USDT between January and March 2024. These funds were used to purchase gold in at least 30 separate transactions, with each deal involving no less than 10 kilograms of gold.

Investigators at Thailand’s Technology Crime Suppression Division suspect Han worked closely with overseas gold vendors and facilitated shipments to unidentified scam operatives. His phone, recovered during the arrest, was found to be holding access to multiple cryptocurrency accounts and wallet logs consistent with large-scale laundering activities. 

Han told investigators that he studied in China for six years before taking a job with a South Korean company that specialized in transforming illicit digital assets into hard commodities.

Investigators believe his activities were connected to a broader network of scam call centres that had been active as early as 2024. The scam network operated by luring victims with the opportunity of earning money by doing simple online tasks for which they were even paid initially.

However, the real scam unfolded when scammers escalated the pitch, promising victims returns of 30% to 50% on investments in crypto-based “projects.” Ultimately, investors would find their accounts frozen and withdrawals denied.

Ten arrests, and more expected

Before Han’s capture, Thai police had already made ten arrests in connection with the scam. Five of the suspects were accused of laundering money, while the others allegedly operated mule bank accounts used to collect victim deposits.

According to TCSD commander Pol Maj Gen Athip Phongsiwapai, Han was wanted on charges of fraud, impersonation, and money laundering.

For now, he remains in custody, and investigators say they are examining new leads found on devices recovered during the arrest..

Thailand’s investigation coincides with a broader wave of enforcement. Just last month, a court in Beijing sentenced seven people in a $20 million laundering case involving a former video platform employee who embezzled funds and funneled them through eight offshore crypto exchanges.

The month before, a Russian crypto entrepreneur was charged by the United States Department of Justice for their role in enabling a $500 million crypto laundering scheme.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

Currently, the U.S. stock market has a huge impact on the crypto market, so it is difficult to use a fixed four-year cycle to measure market fluctuations.
U
U$0.0115-18.61%
IO
IO$0.604-3.82%
Share
PANews2025/03/06 17:20
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, Swedish health and longevity company H100 Group announced today that it had increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:29
Share
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,274.74-3.02%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Gate.io founder Han Lin: 12 years of exploration from a PhD in science and engineering to crypto trading

H100 Group increased its holdings by 47.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 247.54

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Iran may attack US military facilities within hours

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto