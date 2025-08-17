Thailand wields crypto conversion to strengthen tourism

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/17 23:00

Thailand will introduce a new cryptocurrency-to-baht conversion system for international visitors starting Monday, aimed at boosting the country’s struggling tourism sector.

Summary
  • Thailand launches TouristDigiPay to let visitors spend crypto as Thai baht
  • The system requires KYC, QR wallets, and blocks use at high-risk merchants
  • Tourists face capped spending limits with no option for cash withdrawals

The “TouristDigiPay” initiative allows foreign travelers to exchange digital assets for Thai currency through regulated electronic payment channels.

The program launches amid declining tourism revenue, with Chinese visitor numbers down this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will announce full program details alongside finance and tourism officials at a press conference on Monday.

Strict compliance framework governs conversions

Participating tourists must establish accounts with both digital asset companies and electronic money providers, all of which are supervised by Thai regulators.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) oversees cryptocurrency businesses, while the Bank of Thailand manages e-money operations.

Visitors face comprehensive identity verification and anti-money laundering screenings before accessing conversion services.

The system operates exclusively for temporary foreign tourists, excluding Thai residents and long-term visa holders from participation.

The regulatory sandbox structure prohibits direct cryptocurrency merchant payments, requiring them to be converted to baht first.

Payment limits vary by merchant type

Monthly spending caps depend on business categories to minimize financial crime risks. Larger establishments with payment terminals allow a monthly limit of 500,000 baht per tourist account, while smaller vendors restrict spending to 50,000 baht per month.

High-risk businesses identified by anti-money laundering authorities are prohibited from accepting payments through the system.

Tourists cannot withdraw cash during their stay, as they can only access funds when closing their accounts upon departure.

The Bank of Thailand has developed a dedicated “Tourist Wallet” application for QR code payments. This system benefits visitors from countries lacking cross-border payment agreements with Thailand.

Future wallet versions may integrate directly with international debit and credit cards.

Thailand’s crypto tourism approach seeks new visitor demographics and also addresses traditional tourism challenges.

Thailand joins a small group of nations creating regulated cryptocurrency tourism infrastructure.

