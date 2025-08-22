The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (ASI) joins SuperWorld

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:25
The Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, the world’s largest open-source project dedicated to the development of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), has announced a strategic partnership with SuperWorld, a virtual reality platform that maps the real world and allows users to buy, sell, and monetize over 64 billion plots of “virtual real estate.”

This collaboration aims to integrate the decentralized technology of the ASI Alliance within the SuperWorld ecosystem, paving the way for new methods of discovery, creation, and monetization of both physical and digital experiences. The goal is clear: to transform every place in the world into a creative and commercial opportunity, returning value to users, creators, and companies through interactions enhanced by intelligenza artificiale.

SuperWorld: the virtual map of planet Earth

SuperWorld has built a unique platform of its kind: a virtual replica of the Earth’s surface, divided into 64 billion digital lots. Users can purchase these portions of “virtual land” and earn from any interaction, digital or physical, that occurs in those places. The monetization opportunities are numerous: from advertising to e-commerce, from gaming to event bookings, up to data analysis and DePIN applications and RWA.

The platform also allows you to create and share “worlds,” personalized maps that combine favorite places, events, experiences, and interactive content such as 3D art, audio, video, photographs, as well as booking and ticketing services connected to real businesses and events.

The innovations brought by the partnership

Discovery and recommendations guided by AI

The integration of ASI Alliance technology will allow SuperWorld to offer personalized discovery and recommendations. Users will be able to find relevant content, places, and experiences based on their interests, social connections, and context, thanks to sophisticated decentralized artificial intelligence algorithms.

Creation of “phygital” content with generative AI

Another pillar of the collaboration is represented by generative AI tools for creating “phygital” content, that is, digital experiences closely linked to real physical locations. These tools will allow users to design immersive and interactive content, enriching the virtual map of SuperWorld with new forms of artistic and commercial expression.

Agentic AI Assistants and Intelligent Planning

Decentralized infrastructure and data security

A central aspect of the agreement is the guarantee that all AI features and user data are managed securely, transparently, and governed by the community. The decentralized infrastructure of the ASI Alliance ensures that control remains in the hands of the users, strengthening trust and transparency in the ecosystem.

A new model of interactive “phygital” economy

The vision shared by SuperWorld and ASI Alliance is that of a phygital economy where the value generated from interactions – both physical and digital – returns directly to those who create and curate the content. Whether it’s recommending a coffee, creating an interactive artwork in a square, or curating a city guide, the platform aims to ensure that engagement generates tangible rewards for creators and virtual lot owners.

SPWR: the native token for monetizing interactions

SuperWorld is also preparing for the launch of SPWR, its native token, which will reward users for every digital or physical interaction within their “worlds.” This model introduces new levels of monetization: location owners earn from all activities on their plots, while map creators can receive rewards from interactions with their content, wherever they occur in the world.

The statements of the protagonists

Hrish Lotlikar, co-founder and CEO of SuperWorld, emphasizes: 

Dr. Ben Goertzel, founder of the ASI Alliance and CEO of SingularityNET, adds:

SuperWorld and ASI Alliance: a shared vision for the future

This alliance represents a decisive step towards building a global, decentralized, and inclusive metaverse, where AI technology is not just a tool, but a true engine of social and economic innovation. The integration between virtual real estate, user-generated content, and decentralized artificial intelligence promises to redefine the very concept of interaction between the physical and digital worlds.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/08/22/the-alliance-between-artificial-superintelligence-alliance-and-superworld-revolutionizes-the-metaverse-economy/

