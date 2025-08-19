The Beatles Turn A Decades-Old B-Side Into A Top 40 Bestseller

The Beatles’ “I’ll Get You” climbs into the U.K. top 40 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. Promotional studio portrait of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, 1963 (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images) SSPL via Getty Images

The Beatles are so massively successful, even decades after the group split, that fans will purchase anything connected to the Fab Four. The outfit sees multiple compilations live on lists in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States, and from time to time, a handful of singles can even find space on a chart or two.

While it’s not necessarily uncommon for a Beatles smash — the kind remembered as a standout from one of the most valuable catalogs of all time — to remain on a chart, the Beatles are so big that even B-sides that were never properly released as singles can become big wins, especially in the U.K., where the rockers remain among the most beloved musical acts of all time.

“She Loves You” and “I’ll Get You”

In 1963, the Beatles released “She Loves You.” The track would go on to quickly become a huge hit all around the world, and one of the earliest (of many) chart successes for the Beatles. At the time, singles were released with B-sides, so while “She Loves You” was the focus — the A-side — “I’ll Get You” has been largely forgotten except by Beatles fanatics, even though it was attached to the early-career win. That’s the track that is a hit in its own right again, more than half a century after it was first sold.

“I’ll Get You” Breaks Into the Top 40 on Every Chart

“I’ll Get You” appears on a pair of charts in the U.K. this week, and it climbs on both of them. The Beatles cut doesn’t just rise, it breaks back into the top 40 and is now a proper smash on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts, as it jumps to Nos. 21 and 29, respectively.

“I’ll Get You” Returns to the Top 40

Last week, “I’ll Get You” was already living inside the top 40 on the list of the top-selling songs on vinyl in the U.K., but it sat just outside that important region on the tally focused entirely on physical formats, which expands beyond vinyl. Just days ago, “I’ll Get You” sat at No. 41 on the Official Physical Singles chart.

Another Top 10 Smash for The Beatles

In the five weeks that “I’ll Get You” has spent on both tallies, the tune has already risen higher than where it sits right now. “I’ll Get You” has spent time inside the top 10 on both lists, and just when it looked like it was declining for good, the track has reversed course.

Two Top 40 Bestsellers for The Beatles

The Beatles almost claim a pair of top 40 successes on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. “All My Loving” reenters the vinyl tally at No. 32 while at the same time ascending from No. 69 to No. 43 on the physical-only ranking.

“All My Loving,” “Now and Then” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

The Beatles fill four spaces on the Official Physical Singles chart this week — an incredible sum for a group that broke up in the 1970s. In addition to “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving,” “Now and Then” also rises a few spaces and makes a home at No. 76. Meanwhile, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” another early radio favorite from the group, dips a single spot to No. 93.