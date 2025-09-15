The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 05:02
The Bitcoin hashrate crossed an important milestone this week, hitting 1 zetahash per second. That’s 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes computed every single second. To put it simply: Bitcoin is more secure and powerful than ever.

As macro investor and long-time Bitcoin advocate, Dan Tapiero questioned:

Bitcoin hashrate at an all-time high

The Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high. A zetahash is a trillion exahashes, or one sextillion hashes, and this figure represents the total computational muscle powering Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work consensus system.

Miners deploy purpose-built computers to compete for new blocks, rapidly running cryptographic “nonce” guesses until one solution fits.

Hashrate is the lifeblood of Bitcoin security, and this brute-force lottery drives network trust: the higher the hashrate, the harder it is for any attacker to rewrite Bitcoin’s ledger.

The recent settling above 1 ZH/s means that every second, miners perform more calculations than grains of sand on earth, or more than the stars in our galaxy; a mind-boggling testament to decentralized security.

Miners compete to find a valid hash for the next block. Each hash is an attempt to meet network difficulty requirements, and success wins a Bitcoin reward.

At over 1 ZH/s, the difficulty rises in tandem, mandating ever-greater efficiency and innovation in mining hardware.

A higher Bitcoin hashrate means stronger protection from double-spending and 51% attacks, and as more energy and hardware secure the chain, Bitcoin becomes increasingly tamper-proof and globally trusted.

Dan Tapiero: macro investor and Bitcoin advocate

Dan Tapiero is the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager focused on digital assets and web3.

He’s widely respected as a macro thinker, champion of gold, and early Bitcoin adopter, and he called the zetahash milestone one of the “Top 10 historic developments of the past 50 years,” saying that the Bitcoin network was the “most secure network in the world.”

He’s not wrong. This new era is more than a technical feat; it’s a profound testament to institutional adoption, sound money, and the resilience of a decentralized network.

What’s more, a growing hashrate often precedes major price rallies as miners, sovereigns, and corporations invest billions in new infrastructure. An all-time high Bitcoin hashrate, coupled with a near-certain rate cut on the horizon, could create the perfect storm for BTC price.

The zetahash level proves that Bitcoin’s network is, by far, the most secure computer network ever built, outpacing any centralized alternative in raw calculations and energy dedicated to truth.

For anyone still doubting Bitcoin’s staying power, the arrival of the “zetahash era” is a wake-up call. The network’s security, transparency, and resistance to censorship or manipulation are no less than historic.

Analysis Firm Says "XRP at Critical Turning Point," Unveils the Level to Watch

Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch

The post Analysis Firm Says “XRP at Critical Turning Point,” Unveils the Level to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analysis firm Egrag Crypto has published a compelling assessment of XRP. The analyst points to historical chart patterns, stating that XRP could enter a “historic turning point” in the coming period. Egrag Crypto stated that five separate body candles formed new highs on the two-month timeframe chart, while the parabolic skew presented an unprecedented structure. According to the analyst, even if the XRP price falls below $2, this period could be compared to the days when Bitcoin was $200, and those who bought at this level could be labeled “early whales” in the future. The analyst, stating that his strategy is based on a “buy low, sell high” approach, argued that users can buy and sell with a small portion of their portfolio (approximately 10-20%), but that the primary goal should be long-term gains from a macro perspective. Egrag recalled his buy calls when XRP was below $1, stating that he remained resolute despite intense criticism during this period and “persisted until the end for a mission.” On the technical analysis side, the analyst stated that a full-bodied close above $3.70 on the two-month chart for XRP could be a “go-to-space moment” and could usher in a new era for XRP users. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-says-xrp-at-critical-turning-point-unveils-the-level-to-watch/
US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

US SEC Delays Decision on 21Shares Spot Polkadot ETF

PANews reported on June 24 that documents showed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced the postponement of the approval decision on the 21Shares spot Polkadot
Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight

The post Aurora Could Appear in These 15 States Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights will be more visible than previously expected Sunday night, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated space weather forecast, as minor geomagnetic storm effects could lead to more aurora activity across the northern United States. Minor geomagnetic storm effects could cause the aurora to appear brighter Sunday night. Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters at NOAA predict a Kp index of five out of nine, meaning a potentially “brighter” aurora with “more auroral activity (motion and formations).” A G1-level geomagnetic storm could affect Earth’s magnetic field, forecasters said, due to the impacts of coronal hole high speed streams—solar winds that escape from ”cooler, less dense” regions of the sun. Which States Could See The Aurora? The aurora could be viewable in states along the U.S.-Canadian border, according to NOAA. These include all of North Dakota and Minnesota, along with nearly all of Wisconsin, most of Michigan, South Dakota, Montana and Washington. The Northern Idaho panhandle could also see auroral activity, as well as northeastern Wyoming and northern Iowa. On the East Coast, the northern lights could be visible in northern Upstate New York, northern Vermont, northern New Hampshire and northern Maine. Additionally, the aurora could appear over Alaska, with a large portion of the state within the “high likelihood” range to see the lights Sunday, according to NOAA. What’s The Best Way To View The Northern Lights? Prospective northern lights viewers should move away from bright city lights and toward the Earth’s magnetic north pole. Viewers should also seek a vantage point with an “unobstructed view toward the north,” NOAA forecasters say. The northern lights are most active within two hours before and after midnight, according to NOAA. Lights could still be present before and after this time period, though they may be less appealing.…
