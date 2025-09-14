The BlockchainFX Presale Has Surged Past $7m And Could Be Primed For Another Price Jump

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/14 02:10
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.00302-34.63%
RWAX
APP$0.002541+1.35%
bullrun

Lightchain and Maxi Doge have been drawing attention in the presale arena, but another contender is quickly gaining ground: BlockchainFX ($BFX). With $7m already raised, this project has gone from an under-the-radar newcomer to one of the best cryptos to buy today. Its blend of decentralisation, staking rewards and real-world utility puts it ahead of many competitors and places it firmly among the best web3 projects to buy today.

BFX banner

Presale Structure Designed For Bigger Gains

Unlike some presales where token pricing remains static, BlockchainFX increases its price with each stage. Right now, $BFX is available at $0.023, with a confirmed market launch price of $0.05. That means investors entering today are effectively locking in a discounted entry that could more than double by launch, even before accounting for staking rewards or market growth. This staged pricing makes BlockchainFX one of the best presales to buy now for anyone chasing crypto with high ROI.

Time-Limited 30% Bonus Adds To Investor Appeal

To accelerate its momentum, BlockchainFX is offering a 30% bonus on all $BFX tokens through the BLOCK30 code. This bonus is only available during the presale and is designed to maximise returns for early participants. As with its ascending price stages, investors who buy now not only capture a lower token price but also secure extra tokens that could compound future gains.

BFX banner

High-Yield Staking And Deflationary Tokenomics

BlockchainFX’s staking model distributes wealth back into its community. Seventy percent of trading fees feed the $BFX staking pool, buybacks and token burns. Half of all fees collected go directly to BFX holders who stake their tokens in BFX and USDT. Another 20% of fees are used for daily buybacks, and half of those bought-back tokens are burned permanently, gradually reducing supply and supporting the token’s price. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale based on the size of each holder’s stake – an unusually high ceiling that underscores BlockchainFX’s commitment to rewarding its early backers.

Multi-Asset Trading Platform Powers The First Super App

One of the most compelling aspects of BlockchainFX is its multi-asset trading platform. Instead of offering only crypto, the project integrates stocks, forex, ETFs and more – a diversified line-up of 10x more assets than most presales, including Lightchain and Maxi Doge. Its fully decentralised structure positions it as crypto’s first true super app, appealing not just to crypto-native users but also to traditional investors looking for an all-in-one Web3 platform.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

To cement its utility beyond the trading interface, BlockchainFX is launching a presale-only BFX Visa Card. Available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold, the card allows users to top up with BFX and more than 20 other cryptocurrencies. Holders can spend up to $100,000 per transaction, withdraw up to $ 10,000 monthly at ATMs worldwide, and use their staking rewards in BFX and USDT directly at point-of-sale, both online and in-store. This presale-exclusive benefit gives BlockchainFX a tangible, everyday use case that Lightchain and Maxi Doge currently lack.

BFX

Why BlockchainFX Could Be The Next $1 Token

Between its fast-rising $7m presale, 30% BLOCK30 bonus, deflationary staking model and multi-asset capabilities, BlockchainFX is positioning itself to rival – and potentially surpass – other leading presales. Its $0.023 entry point and $0.05 launch price create a clear upside for early investors, while its decentralised infrastructure and Visa Card utility make it stand out as one of the best cryptos to buy for long-term gains.

Conclusion: One Of The Best Cryptos To Buy Today

As Lightchain and Maxi Doge continue to attract attention, BlockchainFX has emerged as a more versatile and investor-friendly option. With its time-limited bonus, rising presale price and real-world applications, BlockchainFX offers a unique combination of immediate rewards and future potential. For investors seeking the best crypto price predictions, the best crypto presale, or the next $1 token, BlockchainFX stands out as the project to watch right now.

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

The United States Senate Committee on Housing, Banking, and Urban Affairs is set to hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 24 featuring heavyweights witnesses from the crypto sector. Key Crypto Players Set To Speak At Senate Subcommittee Hearing According to the committee’s website , the hearing entitled “Exploring Bipartisan Legislative Frameworks for Digital Asset Market Structure” will take place Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. on Capitol Hill. Speakers at the key crypto hearing Sarah Hammer, Executive Director of University of Pennsylvania Wharton School, Ryan VanGrack, Coinbase’s Vice President of Legal, Greg Xethalis, General Counsel for Multicoin Capital, and Former Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Rostin Benham. The @BankingGOP is aiming to put out principles (aka an overview of core ideas/values) for its market structure bill at some point either later today or tomorrow, ahead of tomorrow’s subcommittee hearing on the matter. https://t.co/BuVBcZkSwm — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) June 23, 2025 According to Crypto In America reporter Eleanor Terrett, Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Republicans are even slated to introduce “principles” of a market structure bill ahead of tomorrow’s hearing. Senator Cynthia Lummis Encourages Market Structure Legislation News of the committee hearing comes just one week after the Senate passed the GENIUS Act in a sweeping 68-30 vote. “Today is a bold step forward – not just for financial innovation, but for American leadership, consumer protection, and economic opportunity,” Chairman Tim Scott (R-SC) said. “With the GENIUS Act , we’re bringing clarity to a sector that’s been clouded by uncertainty and proving that bipartisan, principled leadership can still deliver real results for the American people,” he added. Following the GENIUS Act’s Senate approval, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) encouraged U.S. lawmakers to advance coinciding legislation that would help broaden the crypto sector’s overall reach stateside. “The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.” Lummis indicated that members of Congress were already working on such legislation “in earnest,” with Senate hearings on the matter in the coming weeks. The GENIUS Act now heads to the House of Representatives for approval.
MemeCore
M$2.42872+5.48%
Threshold
T$0.01678+0.41%
Union
U$0.0112-0.97%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/24 06:11
Share
Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

With a courtroom battle barely in the rearview, Kalshi is reportedly raising over $100 million at a valuation topping $1 billion. The timing suggests a calculated bet: that regulated prediction markets are finally finding legal and institutional footing. On June…
Dogechain
DC$0.00002821-2.18%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0891-1.10%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 02:22
Share
Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Tether’ın ABD piyasasına özel olarak çıkaracağı ABD dolarına endeksli stablecoin USAT’ın resmi internet sitesinde yayımlanan önemli bilgilendirmeye göre, USAT herhangi bir devlet kurumu tarafından sigortalanmıyor. Açıklamada, USAT’ın yasal ödeme aracı olmadığı (ABD Yasaları Başlık 31, Bölüm 5103 uyarınca) ve ABD hükümeti tarafından ihraç edilmediği, desteklenmediği, onaylanmadığı veya garanti edilmediği belirtildi. Ayrıca, USAT’ın Federal Mevduat Sigorta […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017661+7.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 01:45
Share

Trending News

More

Washington Eyes Crypto Rules: Senate Subcommittee Hearing on Digital Assets Scheduled For Tuesday

Kalshi crosses billion-dollar mark as DC’s legal dust begins to settle

Dikkat: Piyasaya Sürülecek Yeni Stablecoin Hakkında Tartışmaya Neden Olan Detay Ortaya Çıktı!

Farcaster Launches Token and Trade Alerts for Base and Solana Networks

Irys — active in the testnet with an eye on the drop