The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Defected Story Points: This value represents the number of defected story points to be re-developed in the next release taking into account the impact of two XP practices: Test Driven development and Onsite Customer practices (Equation 3). OSCImpactFactor and TDDImpactFactor represent the impact of the Onsite Customer and Test Driven development practices on reducing the defect rate. According to the literature, there values were set to 0.8 and 0.4 respectively [3],[4]. More details regarding the impact of these practices in the defect rate are available in the Background section.

This model calculates an estimate number for the defected story points to be redeveloped in the next release. This number is affected by two XP practices: Test Driven development and Onsite Customer practices. Different components of the model are described as follows:

