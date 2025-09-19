The Downside Of Using Investment Contracts For Films

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 07:44
Threshold
T$0.01723-0.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017467+0.83%
MAY
MAY$0.04513+4.20%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008783+0.01%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001953+2.30%

I

t is extremely common in the film industry for investments in films to be documented with “investment contracts,” rather than as membership interests in an LLC used by almost all other industries. This practice evolved due to the film industry’s historic practice of relying on informal contracts (napkin deals do occur) and the perceived complexity of using LLCs. This article suggests a number of downsides to this approach.

Unlimited Liability. One potential downside is that an investment contract may be treated as creating a deemed partnership under state law if the investor has a share of net profits, as is common. This result applies notwithstanding the standard provision in investment contracts stating, “this is not a partnership,” since such clauses may be ignored by the courts if the transaction is in substance a partnership. If an investment contract is treated as creating a deemed partnership, it will be treated as a general partnership because there is no state filing for it, as would be the case for a limited partnership or LLC. The net result is that the investor may be treated as a general partner, so the investor may be liable for any third-party claims that arise in connection with production of the film. If the transaction had been structured as a membership interest in an LLC, the investor would have no risk of personal liability for such claims.

Tax Consequences to Investor. Notwithstanding the possible treatment of an investment contract as a partnership under state law, the tax rule is, “you made your bed, go lie in it.” Since the transaction is not structured as a partnership or LLC for tax purposes, the investors may not be entitled to any deduction for their investment, since there is no tax code provision that would permit it. The investors certainly don’t get any deductions directly attributable to the film (such as section 181 deductions). The result may be that the investors are taxed on 100% of any cash they receive, even if they don’t recoup their investment, and they may end up with an unhappy capital loss at some distant point in the future.

There is also uncertainty regarding the tax characterization of the payments the investors receive. The payments won’t be treated as “passive income” (which would permit the income to be offset by “passive losses), and it is not clear what withholding rate applies if the investors are foreign.

Tax Consequences to Producer. A corollary to the tax rule of “you made your bed, go lie in it,” is that the producer is probably immediately taxed on receipt of the investment, since an investment contract is treated as a current taxable sale of a potential future income stream. An investment contract isn’t a loan and it isn’t equity, since the tax definition of equity is an interest in an entity, such as a membership interest in an LLC. That leaves the only alternative for the payment the producer receives being taxable income. It is also not clear whether the producer can deduct any payments to the investor when made, or whether the payments have to be capitalized to the film. The producer will also be at risk if the producer doesn’t withhold tax if the investor is foreign.

Unclear Rights. While LLC’s have a set of statutory provisions outlining the rights of the members (such as inspection, voting, and dissenters’ rights), there are no such provisions governing investment contracts, so disputes can occur when the investor and the producer have different understandings of the investor’s rights.

Overlooking the Securities Laws. It is quite common for producers using investment contracts to not realize (or ignore the fact) that they are issuing a securities, which can expose them to criminal and civil liability. When membership interests in an LLC are issued, everyone is much more alert to the requirement to comply with the securities laws.

So at least take these issues into consideration before choosing an investment contract instead of an LLC. LLC agreements don’t have to be long or complicated. Indeed, they can be shorter than some investment contracts, so length alone should not be a consideration.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/schuylermoore/2025/09/18/the-downside-of-using-investment-contracts-for-films/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
1
1$0.014488+1,348.80%
Union
U$0.014425+2.23%
SIX
SIX$0.02192-0.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
Share
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.48277-9.37%
MemeCore
M$2.55223-11.98%
Threshold
T$0.01724-0.34%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
Share
U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

The post U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court has set November 5, 2025, as the date it will hear arguments over the legality of Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs. The case will test the limits of presidential power and could have major economic consequences. The tariffs, which are still in place, have served as the backbone of Trump’s trade and foreign policy decisions since he secured reelection in January. He enforced them by invoking emergency powers under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a statute enacted in 1977. Critics have said this was an abuse of authority, while the supporters believe it’s a bold defense of American jobs and security. Courts rule Trump went too far On August 29, 2025, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit struck a major blow to Donald Trump’s trade policy. The judges said that the president had overstepped his authority when he ordered the imposition of tariffs at a global level, using emergency powers under a statute known as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The judges emphasized that IEEPA never intended to give presidents unlimited authority over tariffs. Rather, the law was written for limited use in national emergencies related to foreign threats. Previous presidents often deployed it to slap sanctions on or freeze the assets of unfriendly governments. None of them had used it to remake global trade, however. The court said that Trump went too far in using IEEPA to impose tariffs on various imports. The ruling underscored that Congress, not the president, possesses the constitutional power to regulate trade and lay duties. The decision came after months of legal wrangling after a coalition of 12 states, led by Democratic attorneys general from New York, Oregon, and Colorado, sued against the tariffs. They said the tariffs lifted consumer costs, wounded local businesses,…
Union
U$0.014425+2.23%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.666-0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017456+0.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 08:34
Share

Trending News

More

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

U.S. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Trump’s global tariffs on November 5

Cardano Founder Applauds SEC Approval of Grayscale’s ETF Conversion of GDLC Which Includes ADA

CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13