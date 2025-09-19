REX and Osprey have partnered to launch the first US spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) for Ripple (XRP).REX and Osprey have partnered to launch the first US spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) for Ripple (XRP).

The first US spot XRP ETF has launched, sending XRP and Ethereum both soaring – a sign of a cryptocurrency bull run.

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/19 20:19
XRP
REX and Osprey have partnered to launch the first US spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) for Ripple (XRP).

The fund debuted today on the US stock market under the ticker symbol $XRPR. Analysts including JPMorgan Chase estimate that the XRP spot ETF could attract up to $30 billion in new investment, significantly boosting XRP’s price, which would also correlate with rising Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

MSPMiner allows XRP holders to purchase cloud mining contracts using their XRP. Users don’t need to sell XRP; simply top up with existing XRP and activate the contract. With no equipment maintenance or management required, you can earn a stable daily income of $5,000.

First Steps with MSP Miner

1. Visit MSP Miner and create your account – automatically receive a $15 bonus.

2. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe.

3. Start mining – your earnings will be paid daily.

Selected Contracts and Potential Returns

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466) – Investment: $100 | 2 Days | Net Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro) – Investment: $500 | 6 Days | Net Profit: $500 + $37.50

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466) – Investment: $1,000 | 10 Days | Net Profit: $1,000 + $132

BTC (Antminer-S19-XP) – Investment: $2,700 | 15 Days | Net Profit: $2,700 + $571.05

DOGE (Bitmain-Antminer-L7) – Investment: $5,000 | 25 Days | Net Profit: $5,000 + $1,887.5 USD

BTC (Antminer-S19k-Pro) – Investment: $10,000 | 33 days | Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,577

BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3) – Investment: $50,000 | 43 days | Net Profit: $50,000 + $41,495

Please visit the official website to view the potential returns of MSP mining contracts.

After purchasing a mining contract, please wait 24 hours for your earnings to be automatically credited to your account. Upon contract expiration, your initial investment will be returned to your account, and you can withdraw funds at any time to continue investing.

Key advantages of MSP Miner include:

Renewable energy: MSP Miner uses 100% clean energy (solar, wind, and hydropower), effectively reducing carbon emissions and addressing the high energy consumption of traditional mining, ensuring 24/7 stable computing power.

Deposits and withdrawals are available for a variety of cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT, and more.

The intuitive user interface is suitable for both beginners and experienced miners.

The affiliate program allows users to earn up to 3% + 2% referral rewards and up to $50,000 in bonuses.

Compliant and Transparent: Safe and transparent, with public disclosure of mining farms and energy usage; suitable for medium- to long-term holders seeking stable growth and reduced risk.

Ending

The launch of the first US XRP spot ETF by REX and Osprey not only provides investors with compliant and convenient market access, but also contributes to the simultaneous rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. MSP Miner also opens up a new path for XRP holders to grow their wealth by generating stable daily returns on a previously untapped asset.

The combination of ETFs and cloud mining bridges the gap between traditional financial markets and emerging digital assets for global investors, providing long-term holders with more diversified income options and market opportunities.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://mspminer.com/

Official Email: [email protected]

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,...
Enosys is bringing XRP-backed stablecoin on Flare via Enosys Loans to enable trustless collateralized lending, liquidity access, and DeFi opportunities.
Data from CryptoOnchain shows that the exchange's reserves have soared to $112 billion, the highest level since the peak of
